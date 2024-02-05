How to Watch Super Bowl LVIII in Canada

We’re days away from Super Bowl LVIII, the biggest sports event of the year. As folks at home begin preparing their Super Bowl parties, let’s break down the ways to watch and stream the game.

Super Bowl LVIII takes place on February 11th, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The NFL championship game sees the San Fransisco 49ers go up against the Kanas City Chiefs this year. The pregame festivities begin at noon ET/9 am PT. However, the official kick-off doesn’t begin until 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT.

The Super Bowl LVIII is undoubtedly one of the most viewed events of the year. Whether you’re a fan of the sport or purely in for the commercials, there are many reasons to tune in. This year, Super Bowl LVIII has an extra added wrinkle. Taylor Swift has brought a new level of attention to the NFL and specifically the Kanas City Chiefs this season. According to Statista, around 8.6 million Canadians are estimated to have watched Super Bowl LVII last year. It wouldn’t be a shock if Swifties skyrocketed that number this year.

To stream or watch Super Bowl LVIII, Canadians have a few options. For instance, DAZN is offering access to the Canadian broadcast. For $24.99/month, subscribers can watch the game as well as the DAZN Super Bowl Preview Show before kick-off. In addition, Canadians can use TSN+, which starts at $8.99 per month.

If you have active cable services, you can also view Super Bowl LVIII using the CTV app on iOS and Android. However, you will have to have valid credentials to log in.

It’s worth noting that no matter the option, Canadian viewers won’t be fortunate enough to see the coveted U.S. commercials throughout the game.

This year, the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show will be performed by Usher. The eight-time Grammy Award winner is set to headline the halftime show with what should be a memorable performance. As of the time of writing, there’s no word on which other artist may join him on stage.