Tim Cook Urges Search for ‘Missing’ Usher Before Super Bowl [VIDEO]

Ahead of the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in Las Vegas, it turns out headline performer Usher has gone missing.

That’s according to the latest Apple Music skit shared today with CEO Tim Cook, Ludacris, Lil Jon and Taraji Henson. In a nutshell, Usher has gone missing and Cook instructs Ludacris to “find him”. It’s a funny skit that clearly is leading up to this Sunday’s halftime show featuring Usher.

Looks like we’ll have to wait until Sunday to find out what happens (maybe Usher is in his drop top crusin’ the strip?).

Apple Music last week shared it’s ready for the Super Bowl by offering a curated selection of music by Usher and other artists.

Click here to learn how to watch the Super Bowl LVIII in Canada.