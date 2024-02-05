Prime Video to Now Show Ads in Canada Unless Subscribers Pay an Additional $2.99/month

Steve Vegvari
7 seconds ago

As Amazon warned subscribers, February 5th marks the day that ad breaks would begin appearing on Prime Video in Canada unless they are willing to pay an additional $2.99/month.

Last month, Amazon began notifying subscribers that its Prime Video subscription service would follow in the footsteps of Netflix and Disney+ in introducing advertisements. As indicated by Amazon, Canadian subscribers can expect to see “limited advertisements” during movies and TV shows.

Upon its announcement, Amazon claimed its decision to introduce ads allowed the company to “continue investing in compelling content.” The company also assured subscribers that the number of ads seen would be “meaningfully fewer” than cable or other streaming services.

Unlike Netflix and Disney+, Amazon incorporated its ads into an existing tier. Netflix and Disney+, on the other hand, decided to take a different approach. Rather than bake ads into pre-established subscriptions, the two streaming services offer a cheaper, low-cost option. Amazon’s approach means that Canadian subscribers must purchase a $2.99/month add-on on top of their existing Prime subscription.

As far as how many ads subscribers can expect on Prime Video, there appears to be upwards of three-and-a-half minutes worth of ads per hour. In comparison, Netflix has around 5 minutes of ads each hour. Disney+ includes around four minutes of ads on an hourly basis.

Canada isn’t the only market Amazon is introducing ads in for Prime Video. The U.S. got hit with ads as well on January 29th.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Vision Pro Teardown by iFixit: ‘Virtual Nightmare’ [VIDEO]

Apple's Vision Pro headset has received a teardown by the experts at iFixit, who just posted their video on Saturday afternoon. iFixit describes the Vision Pro as "Apple’s most complex piece of hardware yet." The intricate teardown, which required more than one video to capture fully, reveals the sophisticated technology and design challenges behind this...
Austin Blake
2 days ago

Inside Look: Apple Vision Pro Internals Revealed

Apple's Vision Pro headset launched yesterday priced from a cool $3,499 USD in the U.S., and now we have a look at the internals of the company’s first spatial computer. Wallpaper was granted an exclusive interview with Apple executives at Apple Park, speaking with Alan Dye, Vice President of Human Interface Design, and Richard Howarth, Vice...
John Quintet
2 days ago

Another New Lightning Cable Found in the Apple Vision Pro

Ladies and gentleman, we have yet another Lightning cable that Apple has not told us about, and it again is found within the new Vision Pro headset. Earlier this week, a slightly wider version of the Lightning cable was discovered that plugs into the Vision Pro battery pack. A SIM tray ejector tool pops this...
John Quintet
2 days ago