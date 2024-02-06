Eve Energy Outlet with Matter Now Available for Purchase

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Back in December, smart home device maker Eve announced its upcoming Energy Outlet, designed for Matter. Today, you can now purchase the Eve Energy Outlet from participating retailers.

The Eve Energy Outlet with Matter is the company’s first in-wall product in its energy management lineup, offering advanced energy monitoring capabilities for users of Apple Home and Samsung SmartThings. This outlet is designed to replace your current outlet and supports both single and multi-gang setups.

With Matter integration, the Eve Energy Outlet is compatible with the most popular smart home ecosystems: Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings. This compatibility ensures users can control two separate power outlets either through voice commands or a mobile app, allowing for remote or presence-based operation of lights and appliances.

The new Eve Energy Outlet also supports scheduling, enabling the automation of lights, humidifiers, fans, and other essential devices. This allows devices to operate on their own, without relying on a hub, iPhone, or internet connection.

When you connect the Eve Energy Outlet to Apple Home and leverage the Eve app, users can monitor their energy savings, set up autonomous schedules, and access advanced customization options. Also, with a home hub (such as an Apple TV or iPad), users can control their smart devices from anywhere in the world.

You can buy the Eve Energy Outlet on the company’s website for $69.95 CAD and soon Amazon.ca. It’s already available now on Amazon.com.

