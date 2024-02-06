Coming to Xbox Game Pass: Madden NFL 24, Tales of Arise, and More

Xbox Game Pass has announced a handful of new titles coming this month. From thrilling sports simulations to immersive adventures, there’s something for everyone.

Available for immediate play is “Anuchard,” where players embark on a quest to restore a fallen kingdom to its former glory. Battle monsters, solve puzzles, and harness the power of the Audros Bell to reshape the world.

Coming soon is “Train Sim World 4,” promising high-speed thrills and creative freedom along the tracks. Design custom liveries, plan scenarios, and capture stunning railfan shots across detailed routes in the UK, Austria, and the USA.

On February 8, “Madden NFL 24” joins the lineup, offering football enthusiasts a chance to ignite the field with EA Play. Ultimate members can enjoy additional perks until March 8 with the Ultimate Team Supercharge Pack.

Prepare for heart-pounding horror on February 13 with “Resident Evil 3.” Navigate the zombie-infested streets of Raccoon City as Jill Valentine, facing off against the relentless Nemesis in this reimagined classic.

Returning to the library on February 14 is “Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night,” a richly detailed exploration-focused action RPG that embraces the metroidvania genre.

On February 15, get ready for brain-teasing fun with “A Little To The Left,” a cozy puzzle game where everyday messes transform into satisfying arrangements, albeit with the mischief of a playful cat.

Also arriving on February 15 is “PlateUp!” offering classic cooking action with roguelite progression. Cook, serve, and expand your culinary empire with friends or solo in procedurally-generated layouts.

Lastly, on February 20, “Return to Grace” invites players on a daring space archaeology adventure. Uncover the mysteries of a long-lost A.I. god in a visually stunning ’60s retro sci-fi world.

And in case you missed it, MLB The Show 24 is coming soon to Game Pass with Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr being the cover athlete of the Standard Edition.

The Deluxe Editions will pay tribute to the legends of Negro Leagues –– Xbox Game Pass members can upgrade with the Digital Deluxe Add-On to get bonus items and play 4 days early.