Taylor Swift ‘The Eras Tour’ Streams on Disney+ in March

Gary Ng
3 seconds ago

Taylor swift disney

Just when you thought you were done hearing about Taylor Swift, the news this afternoon is that her concert film, ‘The Eras Tour’, will be hitting Disney+ Canada and beyond next month.

Disney+ announced on Wednesday afternoon that ‘The Eras Tour’ (Taylor’s Version), will stream on March 15, 2024, exclusively on the service.

The concert includes the song “cardigan” and also four extra acoustic songs. Directly by Sam Wrench, ‘The Eras Tour’ has grossed over $260 million USD worldwide at the global box office, earning it the title of the top selling concert film in history.

“’The Eras Tour’ has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+,” said Disney CEO Bob Iger, in a statement.

Now you can watch ‘The Eras Tour’ again, but this time from the comfort of home while you’re surrounded by pop, chips, pizza and your parents, right on Disney+ Canada.

