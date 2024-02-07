Tesla Model Y Performance Now $69,990 in Canada, Eligible for Rebate

Tesla is offering a price cut on the Model Y Performance in Canada. Currently, the Model Y Performance is available for $69,990.

As first reported by Tesla North, the automotive company has cut the original price of the Model Y Performance down from $74,290.

On top of that, the amended $69,990 enables customers to take advantage of the federal Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) rebate. In Canada, if the price is below $70,000 at the point of purchase, the iZEV rebate provides up to $5,000.

On top of that, there are also provincial rebates pertaining to the purchase of EVs. In B.C., customers will find the Model Y Performance is eligible for a rebate of up to $4,000 (dependent on income). In Quebec, there is a $7,000 rebate. However, the price of the Model Y Performance would need to be below $65,000 when purchasing.

It’s also worth noting that Tesla has also dropped the price of both the Model Y RWD and Long Range. The former is now $53,990 while the Long Range model has dropped $4,000 to $63,990. Across the board, the Model Y series is now offered at a discounted rate.

Per a recent Q4 earnings report, Tesla’s Model Y was the world’s best-selling car in 2023. Tesla achieved quite the forward momentum, shipping 1.2 million units. Adding the latest round of price cuts, it’s likely that Model Y will continue to be adopted by drivers across Canada throughout the year.