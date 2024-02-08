Rogers Makes Big Changes to the World Elite Mastercard

Rogers has announced changes to its World Elite Mastercard, offering increased cash back rewards and additional benefits for Rogers, Fido, and Shaw customers, starting on April 9, 2024, according to an email obtained by iPhone in Canada.

Cash back rewards will increase from 1.5% to 2% on all eligible purchases for customers subscribed to at least one qualifying service from Rogers, Fido or Shaw.

Any postpaid Rogers-branded consumer mobile plan (which includes wireless home phone and tablet data plans)

Any postpaid Fido-branded consumer mobile plan (which includes wireless home phone and tablet data plans)

Any Rogers, Shaw or Fido-branded internet, TV, home phone, home monitoring or satellite plan.

Also, the redemption value for cash back on Rogers, Fido, and Shaw purchases will increase to 1.5 times the regular rate, working out to 3% cash back value when used towards bills or new devices, says Rogers.

Another change is Rogers has axed the previous $15,000 annual minimum spend requirement for cardholders. Also new are five Roam Like Home days annually at no cost for travellers. This perk is not available to Fido, chatr or Shaw plans.

These updates apply to primary account holders of postpaid mobile and home service plans under Rogers, Fido, and Shaw brands, with the accounts needing to be in good standing for eligibility.

For those using the World Elite Mastercard and are not a Rogers customer, you will still get 1.5% cash back on all eligible purchases, and 3% back on eligible purchases made in U.S. dollars, while insurance coverage benefits will remain.

The Rogers Bank app or customer service can be used to link World Elite Mastercards to eligible Rogers accounts, to kickstart the new benefits, as of April 9. The World Elite Mastercard does not have an annual fee.