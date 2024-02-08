Tesla Phone Key Gets Ultra-Wideband Support for iPhone

Image via Not a Tesla App

Tesla has started rolling out its 2024.2.3 software update for its fleet, bringing support for ultra-wideband (UWB) technology to improve the performance and dependability of its phone key feature, starting out for iPhone users, reports Tesla North.

This update brings UWB support for newer Tesla vehicles, such as its upgraded Model 3 and 2023 Model X. The refreshed Model S and Model X are expected to follow suit, alongside Cybertruck. The first-gen Model 3 and existing Model Y do not have UWB hardware, sadly.

UWB tech brings precise and energy-efficient method of short-range communication between devices, offering high-precision location tracking that’s way better than Bluetooth. Apple uses UWB for its precision finding feature for AirTags when used with compatible iPhones.

Tesla’s phone key uses the company’s mobile app and an owner’s smartphone. Owners do not need to carry a physical key to drive their Tesla, but a backup key card is recommended in case your phone runs out of battery or there’s an issue.

With UWB, Tesla’s vehicles will be able to pinpoint the exact location of the phone, improving not only entry and exit functionalities but also refining other features reliant on detecting the phone’s position, such as the selection of the appropriate driver profile.

This feature is compatible with iPhone models starting from the 11 and newer and requires the Tesla app version 4.29.5 or above. Your Tesla will also need to have the 2024.2.3 software update. With all requirements met, the Tesla app will prompt owners to “Upgrade your phone key” to allow “Nearby Interactions”.

Android phones such as Google’s Pixel devices and Samsung’s Galaxy S series already have UWB hardware, but these devices aren’t support yet by Tesla, for now, notes Not a Tesla App.

The 2024.2.3 software update also brings improved ride handling to Tesla’s Cybertruck.

Recently, Tesla slashed pricing across the entire Model Y line up, bringing all trims to be eligible for Canada’s $5,000 iZEV rebate.