Amazon Echo Speakers on Sale for Up to 38% Off and More

IIC Deals
7 seconds ago

amazon echo sale

Amazon Canada has launched a big sale on its own devices ahead of Valentine’s Day, offering up to 57% off select products.

If you’ve been waiting for a sale on Echo Smart speakers, the Echo Pop, Echo Dot with Clock and more are on sale, so it’s a great time to load up if you were thinking of adding to your collection.

Check out all the Amazon devices on sale right now:

Click here to jump on all the sales on Amazon.ca.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Walmart Launches Sale on Apple and Beats Devices

Walmart has launched a sale on a bunch of Apple devices, including iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats earphones and headphones. The same sale is happening across other Apple resellers including Amazon, Costco, Best Buy and more. We already told you earlier today about the sale on iPad 10 at $100 off on Amazon.ca, but there’s...
IIC Deals
23 hours ago

Apple’s iPad 10 on Sale for $100 Off Right Now

Apple continues to slash the prices of its existing iPad lineup at authorized retailers. We previously told you about the iPad 9 and iPad mini going on sale, and now the iPad 10 has also been discounted. The iPad 10 Wi-Fi 64GB with its A14 Bionic chip and new design, has been slashed by $101...
IIC Deals
1 day ago

Latest iPad mini 256GB on Sale: Huge Discount of 44% Off

Apple’s latest iPad mini 6th generation is on sale right now at a whopping 44% off. Walmart Canada has the 256GB iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi + 5G configuration available for $599.98, saving you $479.02 off the regular price of $1,079, which is what it’s currently listed for on Apple.ca. This iPad mini is sold and...
IIC Deals
2 days ago