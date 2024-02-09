Check Out Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda Orchestra Concert, Free on YouTube

Just in time for the weekend, Nintendo is releasing ‘The Legend of Zelda Orchestra Concert’ for free on YouTube.

The Legend of Zelda franchise is ripe with some of the most iconic music in video games. The tracks spanning across generations can draw nostalgic emotions, bring excitement to fans, and maybe even draw a tear or two.

As with other previous concerts, Nintendo is debuting The Legend of Zelda Orchestra Concert on its YouTube channel. The broadcast was designed as Nintendo cancelled its plans to host Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo, due to safety concerns for employees and the community after the company received numerous threats. Instead, Nintendo is debuting an orchestra experience for both The Legend of Zelda and Splatoon starting today.

The Legend of Zelda Orchestra concert can be found below.

The orchestra event spans 30 minutes and takes fans through The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom‘s ‘Main Theme (Reprise),’ ‘The Ballad of the Goddess’ from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, ‘Hyrule Castle’ from the original game and more.

There are even time stamps so you can jump around and find your favourite track.

On top of that, Nintendo has released an exclusive look at three incredibly detailed statues from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These were designed to officially be showcased at Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo. However, Nintendo couldn’t help but show off the stunning statues of Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf.

The Splatoon 3 Deep Cut concert will premiere on YouTube on Saturday, February 10th.