DoorDash Canada Partners With Toronto Chef Craig Wong, Offers Chance to Recieve $100 Gift Card

DoorDash Canada has announced it is partnering with Toronto-based chef Craig Wong on a special Lunar New Year promotion.

Running from February 9th through to February 23rd, eligible DoorDash Canada customers can order a limited-edition dish from Chef Wong’s Chinese-Jamaican fusion restaurant Patois. The ‘Long Life Noodles with Fried Chicken Cutlet’ dish is being made exclusively as part of this partnership.

The dish features wok stir-fried egg noodles, shiitake mushrooms in oxtail gravy and chadon beni ginger scallion sauce. The Long Life Noodles with Fried Chicken Cutlet was created as an homage to Chef Craig’s Chinese and Jamaican heritage.

Throughout the promotion, six Patois customers will receive a red envelope containing a $100 gift card for DoorDash. The red envelope is emblematic of the Lunar New Year tradition, in which it symbolizes good wishes and fortune for the year ahead.

“DoorDash is thrilled to partner with Patois and Chef Craig Wong, celebrating the joyous occasion with Torontonians through a special limited-edition dish,” Shilpa Arora, General Manager of DoorDash Canada says in a press release. “Lunar New Year is a time of gathering, sharing well wishes and enjoying beloved dishes that bring communities together. We’re proud to support and celebrate the incredible Asian culture and cuisine that Toronto has to offer, bringing these delicious flavours straight to people’s doorsteps.”

Winners of the promotion are chosen randomly and are exclusive only to those who place an order of Long Life Noodles with Fried Chicken Cutlet via the DoorDash app on iOS and Android or through a browser.