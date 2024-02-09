LastPass Warns of Imposter App that Entered the App Store

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Lastpass fake app

The miscues of LastPass continues, and this time it doesn’t seem to be their own wrongdoing. The company has warned of a fake official LastPass app that somehow made its way into Apple’s App Store.

The fake app named “LassPass Password Manager”, listed under developer Parvati Patel, tries to replicate LastPass’s branding and user interface. For new users, it might be easy to get tricked into downloading “LassPass”, which is a bogus name (“Lass” instead of “Last”). The app screenshots even have spelling mistakes in its graphics.

LastPass is warning its customers, showing screenshots of the fake app that’s in the App Store. The company showed URLs for both the imposter and the official LastPass app, enabling users to verify the authenticity of the application they download.

The real LastPass app, developed by LogMeIn, stands out with over 52.3K ratings, in stark contrast to the single rating of the counterfeit application. LastPass reassures its users that efforts are underway to remove the imposter app from the Apple App Store. The company remains committed to monitoring and addressing any attempts to clone its application or infringe on its intellectual property.

Not sure how this fake LastPass app bypassed App Store review teams. Nonetheless, it’s not good news for casual LastPass users, especially new customers looking to sign up using the app. It’s even a worse look for Apple for allowing this clone into the App Store.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Why Halifax’s Transit App Took 16 Months to Debut: Emails

Halifax's new transit app, designed to streamline bus and ferry ticket purchases, launched back in November 2023 after lengthy delays. Now, according to documents, we have insight into why the app took so long to come to life. Halifax council approved the search for an electronic fare system provider in July 2020 and eventually U.K.-based...
Austin Blake
19 hours ago