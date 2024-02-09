LastPass Warns of Imposter App that Entered the App Store

The miscues of LastPass continues, and this time it doesn’t seem to be their own wrongdoing. The company has warned of a fake official LastPass app that somehow made its way into Apple’s App Store.

The fake app named “LassPass Password Manager”, listed under developer Parvati Patel, tries to replicate LastPass’s branding and user interface. For new users, it might be easy to get tricked into downloading “LassPass”, which is a bogus name (“Lass” instead of “Last”). The app screenshots even have spelling mistakes in its graphics.

LastPass is warning its customers, showing screenshots of the fake app that’s in the App Store. The company showed URLs for both the imposter and the official LastPass app, enabling users to verify the authenticity of the application they download.

The real LastPass app, developed by LogMeIn, stands out with over 52.3K ratings, in stark contrast to the single rating of the counterfeit application. LastPass reassures its users that efforts are underway to remove the imposter app from the Apple App Store. The company remains committed to monitoring and addressing any attempts to clone its application or infringe on its intellectual property.

Not sure how this fake LastPass app bypassed App Store review teams. Nonetheless, it’s not good news for casual LastPass users, especially new customers looking to sign up using the app. It’s even a worse look for Apple for allowing this clone into the App Store.