Fix for Apple Watch Touch Issues are Coming

Apple is currently investigating a touch-related problem impacting the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, as revealed in an internal memo to Apple Authorized Service Providers, seen by MacRumors.

The issue has been described by some customers as “ghost” touches, leading to weird, random screen behaviour and unintended actions such as accidental phone calls.

According to the memo, affected users may find their Apple Watch displays responding unpredictably without direct interaction, complicating tasks like entering passcodes.

While Apple has not disclosed the extent of the problem or identified whether hardware defects might be at play, it noted that customers should make sure devices are running the latest versions of watchOS. A future software update may fix this issue it seems.

In the meantime, Apple says authorized service providers should not attempt repairs on Series 9 and Ultra 2, as the investigation continues. Those experiencing the issue are being told to perform a force restart of their Apple Watch. You can force reset an Apple Watch by simultaneously pressing and holding the Digital Crown and side button for at least 10 seconds, until you see the Apple logo.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 launched back in September. With Apple taking notice of the problem and issuing a notice to authorized service providers, chances are high this problem is going to be resolved.