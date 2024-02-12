Apple Reveals New Apple Arcade Arrivals for March 2024

Apple has announced the new games and updates Apple Arcade subscribers can look forward to throughout March 2024.

On March 7, 2024, Apple is adding three new titles to its gaming subscription service. Those subscribed can look forward to playing Crayola Adventures , Bloons TD Battles 2+ and The Battle of Polytopia+.

Crayola Adventures is developed by Red Games Co. It’s described as an “open-ended storytelling experience.” The game incentivizes players to create their wildest dreams by crafting their one-of-a-kind characters and personalizing their journey. The world around them can also be created by the player.

Founder and CEO of Red Games Co. Brian Lovell said, “This March, during National Reading Month, we’re thrilled to introduce Crayola Adventures, a game that empowers players to be the authors, illustrators, and heroes of stories as unique as they are. In a world where young minds are immersed in digital platforms, Crayola Adventures is a bridge for players of all ages to build connections between their digital experiences and learning journey to hone problem-solving, creativity, and language skills — all in a wildly fun setting that encourages them to express themselves freely.”

Bloons TD Battles 2+ is a take on the tower defence game genre. Players can take part in its PVP mode, pitting them against one another where powerful heroes, monkey towers, and more are used across dynamic new maps. Developer Ninja Kiwi states that they’ll be adding new content to Bloons TD Battles 2+ to make it bigger and better.

Last up, Apple Arcade is receiving The Battle of Polytopia+. Developed by Midjiwan AB, this game is a turned-based strategy title where players take on the role of a tribe ruler. Build new civilizations while conquering new territories and unlocking new technology.

Apple Arcade adds new gaming titles to its $8.99 monthly subscription service each month. With an active subscription, players can access the growing catalogue of games across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Take a look at the latest titles available in February 2024.