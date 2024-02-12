Rogers Ignite TV and Streaming Gets BritBox App

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

Rogers announced on Monday Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming now have access to the BritBox app.

BritBox is a streaming service that offers British entertainment and now the app can be accessed within Ignite TV.

According to Rogers, it is the first telecom provider in Canada to partner with BritBox for supporting the latter’s app.

How to download BritBox on Ignite TV and Ignite Steaming? Customers can just say “BritBox” into the Ignite voice remote, then sign in or sign up for the app.

BritBox launched in Canada back in February 2018, and is a joint partnership between the BBC and ITV. BritBox costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year in Canada. The service’s pricing has only increased by $1/month in the past six years, which is not bad compared to the price increases of other streaming services.

