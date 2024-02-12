Stellantis Embraces Tesla’s North American Charging Standard

Stellantis has announced its decision to adopt Tesla’s SAE J3400 charging connector, synonymous with the latter’s North American Charging Standard (NACS), into its battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) starting with select models in 2025, reports Tesla North.

According to Stellantis on Monday, it will offer adapters for BEVs currently equipped with the Combined Charging System (CCS) port. This will ensure that Stellantis BEV drivers have access to a broader network of both private and public charging stations adopting the Tesla charging standard.

“Customers win when the industry aligns on open standards. We are happy to announce our backing and adoption of the SAE J3400 connector, a milestone for all customers on the path to open and seamless charging,” said Ricardo Stamatti, Stellantis SVP of global energy & charging.

Stellantis is also planning the IONNA charging network, a joint effort with six other global automakers as well.

Launched in June 2023, the IONNA network aims to deploy at least 30,000 high-powered charging points across North America by 2030, catering to urban and highway locations. This plan will support Stellantis vehicles equipped with both CCS and Tesla connectors, enhancing the charging experience with renewable energy. The first stations are expected to be operational by this year.

Stellantis brands include Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Maserati. It was only a matter of time before Stellantis would adopt Tesla’s charging connector, just like the rest of the auto industry.

Below is a timeline of when automakers joined Tesla’s NACS, starting from last May until today:

May 26, 2023: Ford

June 9, 2023: GM

June 20, 2023: Rivian

June 27, 2023: Volvo

June 29, 2023: Polestar

June 29, 2023: Electrify America

July 17, 2023: Mercedes-Benz

July 19, 2023: Nissan

August 18, 2023: Honda & Acura

September 20, 2023: Jaguar

October 5, 2023: Hyundai and Kia

October 17, 2023: BMW, Mini, Rolls-Royce

October 19, 2023: Toyota and Lexus

November 1, 2023: Subaru

November 6, 2023: Lucid

December 19, 2023: VW

February 12, 2024: Stellantis

By integrating Tesla’s charging connector, that means Stellantis EVs can charge at Tesla’s vast Supercharger network in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico (and beyond.