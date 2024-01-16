Mazda Joins Tesla’s North American Charging Standard

Mazda has announced a strategic partnership with Tesla, adopting the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its upcoming battery electric vehicles (BEVs), Tesla North reports.

This collaboration allows Mazda to integrate NACS into its BEVs, offering customers access to Tesla’s extensive network of over 15,000 Superchargers across North America, including Canada.

The move is aimed at enhancing the charging convenience for Mazda BEV users, aligning with the company’s commitment to delivering a seamless electric vehicle experience.

Mazda, set to launch its battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in North America from 2025, has embraced NACS in line with its core value of being ‘Human Centric,’ whatever that means.

Below is a timeline of automakers joining Tesla’s NACS:

May 26, 2023: Ford

June 9, 2023: GM

June 20, 2023: Rivian

June 27, 2023: Volvo

June 29, 2023: Polestar

June 29, 2023: Electrify America

July 7, 2023: Mercedes

July 19, 2023: Nissan

August 18, 2023: Honda & Acura

September 22, 2023: Jaguar

October 5, 2023: Hyundai & Kia

October 17, 2023: BMW, Mini, Rolls Royce

October 19, 2023: Toyota and Lexus

November 2, 2023: Subaru

November 6, 2023: Lucid

December 19, 2023: Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Scout

January 16, 2024: Mazda

Currently, Mazda offers a single all-battery EV, the MX-30. Mazda has some work to do to catch up to Tesla and other automakers that are quickly moving to electrification.