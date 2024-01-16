Mazda Joins Tesla’s North American Charging Standard
Mazda has announced a strategic partnership with Tesla, adopting the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its upcoming battery electric vehicles (BEVs), Tesla North reports.
This collaboration allows Mazda to integrate NACS into its BEVs, offering customers access to Tesla’s extensive network of over 15,000 Superchargers across North America, including Canada.
The move is aimed at enhancing the charging convenience for Mazda BEV users, aligning with the company’s commitment to delivering a seamless electric vehicle experience.
Mazda, set to launch its battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in North America from 2025, has embraced NACS in line with its core value of being ‘Human Centric,’ whatever that means.
Below is a timeline of automakers joining Tesla’s NACS:
- May 26, 2023: Ford
- June 9, 2023: GM
- June 20, 2023: Rivian
- June 27, 2023: Volvo
- June 29, 2023: Polestar
- June 29, 2023: Electrify America
- July 7, 2023: Mercedes
- July 19, 2023: Nissan
- August 18, 2023: Honda & Acura
- September 22, 2023: Jaguar
- October 5, 2023: Hyundai & Kia
- October 17, 2023: BMW, Mini, Rolls Royce
- October 19, 2023: Toyota and Lexus
- November 2, 2023: Subaru
- November 6, 2023: Lucid
- December 19, 2023: Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Scout
- January 16, 2024: Mazda
Currently, Mazda offers a single all-battery EV, the MX-30. Mazda has some work to do to catch up to Tesla and other automakers that are quickly moving to electrification.