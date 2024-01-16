Mazda Joins Tesla’s North American Charging Standard

Usman Qureshi
3 seconds ago

Mazda has announced a strategic partnership with Tesla, adopting the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its upcoming battery electric vehicles (BEVs), Tesla North reports.

Mazda mx 30

This collaboration allows Mazda to integrate NACS into its BEVs, offering customers access to Tesla’s extensive network of over 15,000 Superchargers across North America, including Canada.

The move is aimed at enhancing the charging convenience for Mazda BEV users, aligning with the company’s commitment to delivering a seamless electric vehicle experience.

Mazda, set to launch its battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in North America from 2025, has embraced NACS in line with its core value of being ‘Human Centric,’ whatever that means.

Below is a timeline of automakers joining Tesla’s NACS:

  • May 26, 2023: Ford
  • June 9, 2023: GM
  • June 20, 2023: Rivian
  • June 27, 2023: Volvo
  • June 29, 2023: Polestar
  • June 29, 2023: Electrify America
  • July 7, 2023: Mercedes
  • July 19, 2023: Nissan
  • August 18, 2023: Honda & Acura
  • September 22, 2023: Jaguar
  • October 5, 2023: Hyundai & Kia
  • October 17, 2023: BMW, Mini, Rolls Royce
  • October 19, 2023: Toyota and Lexus
  • November 2, 2023: Subaru
  • November 6, 2023: Lucid
  • December 19, 2023: Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Scout
  • January 16, 2024: Mazda

Currently, Mazda offers a single all-battery EV, the MX-30. Mazda has some work to do to catch up to Tesla and other automakers that are quickly moving to electrification.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Tesla

Tesla Reveals Supercharger Locations Coming in Canada, Based on Votes

Tesla has revealed the latest additions to its global Supercharger network, with the selection of new sites for Fall 2023, based on online voting by customers (via Tesla North). Those with a Tesla account get five votes every three months, to pick for their favourite location. Locations with the most votes are then chosen as...
John Quintet
4 days ago

SpaceX: First Text Messages Sent and Received on Starlink

SpaceX's Starlink team has successfully sent and received the first text messages through T-Mobile's network spectrum using a newly launched Direct to Cell satellite, reports Tesla North. This milestone was achieved on Monday, with SpaceX sharing the news today on January 10, 2024. It’s worth pointing out this historic test occurred just six days after...
John Quintet
6 days ago

Tesla Launches Upgraded Model 3 in Canada

Tesla has officially launched the upgraded version of its Model 3 in Canada and the U.S. The refreshed Model 3 (known internally as ‘Highland’) is now available on Tesla’s website and features significant improvements in design, comfort, and technology compared to its predecessor. The company originally launched the refreshed Model 3 last fall in China,...
John Quintet
6 days ago