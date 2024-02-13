Apple Debuts New ‘Pooched’ iPhone Film, Highlighting Emergency SOS via Satellite

Apple Canada recently debuted a brand new short film titled ‘Pooched.’ The short 38-second long feature highlights the use of the Emergency SOS via Satellite system offered on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series.

Pooched shows a man who is far off the grid, lost in the snow. Accompanied by his loyal pet dog, the many uses Emergency SOS via satellite on his iPhone 15 to connect to emergency services for assistance. Of course, the short make use of some touching flashbacks showing the relationship between the man and his pooch.

The short film debuted following the Canadian broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII this past Sunday. It was then published on the official Apple Canada YouTube channel. As the film concludes, Apple highlights its partnership with Bell for this ad.

Since the introduction of Emergency SOS via Satellite, there have been many reports of the service assisting those in need. This year alone, the service helped rescue two men who had experienced a car crash on Vancouver Island in B.C.

Across iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15, or iPhone 15 Pro, users can take advantage of Emergency SOS via satellite to text emergency services when off the grid, even if no cellular or Wi-Fi service is available. If the user’s iPhone or Apple Watch detects a crash, or fall, or if the user is unresponsive, an automatic Crash Detection or Fall Detection notification may be relayed to emergency services. More information can be found on Apple’s support page.

Emergency SOS via Satellite is available in Canada, the U.S., France, Germany, Australia, and other markets. Upon its launch in 2022, Apple claimed that the service would be free for two years. In November of last year, Apple extended the use of the service on iPhone 14 for another year. Since that time, the company hasn’t indicated how much of a cost will be associated with the service.