Inside the All-New Ford and Lincon Digital Experience

Recently, Ford and Lincoln announced their all-new infotainment system. Dubbed the ‘Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience,’ the system is designed to integrate across both iOS and Android, supporting many services and apps.

The Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience is making its debut on the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus. It’s being integrated via a brand new 48-inch 4K panoramic display with 1,000 nits of brightness, the highest resolution display offered by Lincoln. Users can expect access to preferred apps and services displayed on the screen.

A Canadian team designed the new infotainment system. Craig LeMoyne and Jamey Schein work for Ford’s In-Vehicle Experience team within Canada and had a helping hand in the design and creation of the system. “For years, we’ve been talking about, “How do we get people to stop looking down at their phone?” Schein told iPhoneinCanada. “Take something out of their pocket and focus on what’s most important.”

The Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience can display and render useful information all via widgets. Across a gorgeous 4K display, the Digital Experience is broken up into three major categories. The first is the ‘Critical’ section, lying front and centre under the eye line of the driver. Here’s where you’ll find the digital speedometer and other regulated systems.

Moving further to the right, we reach the ‘Supportive’ section. The system has an embedded Google Maps widget, offering access to real-time traffic updates, road conditions, and eco-friendly routes. However, as Schein states, the Digital Experience can seamlessly render and show Apple Maps if that’s the preferred mapping app used by the driver. “We’re embracing customer choice,” Schein says. “We understand that some customers are passionate iPhone fans and we love them. Currently, Apple has been a great partner of ours, and we will continue to work with them. When you start a route, Apple Maps will take over that supportive window where Google Maps is and replace it with Apple Maps.

Finally, the infotainment system integrates many more supplemental or additive systems into its ‘Glanceable’ section. Located on the far right of the 48-inch digital screen are three customizable widget slots. Here, the driver can select and place several supporting apps such as weather updates, fuel economy, and other media like music streaming.

Sitting inside the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus, it quickly became apparent how much thought went into each of the systems. The Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience is designed to not take the driver’s attention off the road but rather provide easy-to-digest details from the peripherals or a glance. For instance, the navigation widget is integrated where many drivers mount their phones to use Google and Apple Maps. “When we sat down with our customers, we found even just getting in cars and seeing our customers use their cars is a large number of customers still take their iPhone or their Android phone and they pop [in the middle of their dashboard],” Schein explains. “So we looked at that and said that’s a natural place to kind of look for navigation.

The Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience is also designed to integrate many desired apps into it. At launch, Ford and Lincoln’s infotainment system enables access to Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeartRadio, and embedded SiriusXM with 360L. Additionally, the system incorporates YouTube, Prime Video and other streaming services to enjoy when the SUV is parked. At launch, users can browse the web using the Vivaldi Browser app and a Bluetooth-connected keyboard. With that, customers can participate in Webex and Zoom calls while on the go. Google Chrome support is said to be “coming soon.”

In the middle of the centre console is a secondary screen. It’s here that you can customize settings, tailor the widgets, etc. From my brief hands-on demo, a lot of the systems in here are fairly standard. The Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience also integrates hands-off uses via voice commands. Built off the backbone of Android Auto, drivers can set in-vehicle temperatures, get directions, and control music playback. As explained by Schein, the infotainment system includes voice commands, apps, and services found across Google and Amazon but is not exclusive to Android Auto users. iPhone users are not left out as CarPlay is enabled. Siri voice commands are also available to use.

A growing list of games can be played on the Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience’s centre console using a Bluetooth controller. This includes a Ford-exclusive version of Asphalt Nitro 2. Ford has worked with developer Gameloft to have a Ford Mustang be the first car unlocked when playing. When asked which controllers are supported, I was pointed to both the Xbox Wireless Controller and PlayStation 5 DualSense. It’s a small touch but adds to the idea of a “Ford ecosystem.” I played a quick round in Asphalt Nitro 2. There was a small hint of latency experienced though nothing to impact the overall experience.

The Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience is confirmed to be built on 5G wireless technology, offering fast connectivity. There is also the option to activate a Wi-Fi hotspot so users can connect and stream on their own devices while riding in the vehicle.

While the system is currently exclusive to the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus, more vehicles are on the way. Unveiled at the Lincoln Experience event was the 2024 Aviator. The luxury SUV also features the Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience. However, its integration is slightly different. Built off the same UI and system, the Aviator does not offer the same 48-inch panoramic display.

The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve is now available to order in Canada, starting at $64,395. The Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience will be available to see in person during the Toronto International Auto Show, held between February 16th and February 25th.