Extreme G and Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls Available on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Nintendo has added Extreme G and Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls to its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service for Switch consoles. Both classic N64 games are now available to play.

In a rather unexpected announcement, Nintendo revealed that Extreme G and Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls are the latest to be included in the premium subscription service.

Extreme G and Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls are now live for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! Will you take your cyber-cycle to gravitational extremes in Extreme G or race through the towering tracks in Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls first? pic.twitter.com/WS9jvQgJNq — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 24, 2024

Extreme-G was developed by Probe and was released for the N64 back in 1997. The game is as futuristic racing game and is the first of a long-running series. Players can race through 12 “futuristic looping, twisting racetracks,” according to Nintendo. Each vehicle is packed with weapons to take out opposing racers on the track. Up to four players can play locally or online.

Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls is another racing title to be added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. The game was developed by Iguana Entertainment in 1998. It’s a much less known mascot racer where players race to victory as spheres. “Who needs to race in a vehicle when you’re spherical?” the description reads. Players can make their way through a series of towering tracks and avoid enemies in the hopes of gaining victory. Up to four players can also play together.

Last month, Nintendo added the beloved Game Boy Advance game F-Zero Maximum Velocity. Curiously enough, the 2001 title is also a racing game, keeping up with Nintendo’s recent obsession with supporting games of this genre on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

A 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is available for $63.99 in Canada. Nintendo also offers a 12-month Family Membership, which includes up to eight accounts, for $99.99.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack includes access to a growing collection of Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, NES, and SNES titles. The subscription service also includes DLC for games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizon‘s Happy Home Paradise content and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass.