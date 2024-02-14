New PlayStation Plus Games: February 2024

Sony Interactive Director of Content Acquisition & Operations, Adam Michel, explained the new games will be “all playable” from February 20, offering a variety of titles to appeal to all gamers. Check out the new PlayStation Plus games below…
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalogue:
Need for Speed Unbound | PS5: Experience adrenaline-pumping racing action with both single and multiplayer campaigns, challenging players to outsmart cops and compete in The Grand, Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge.
The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition | PS5: A single-player, sci-fi RPG adventure that takes players to the farthest reaches of space, embroiled in a conspiracy threatening the Halcyon colony.
Tales of Arise | PS4, PS5: The latest entry in the ‘Tales’ series, offering a captivating story set in a world worth fighting for, featuring a diverse cast and an intuitive combat system.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | PS4, PS5: Step into the shoes of a legendary Viking warrior, raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power on a quest for a place among the gods in Valhalla.
LEGO Worlds | PS4: An open environment of procedurally-generated Worlds made entirely of LEGO bricks, offering endless possibilities for creation and exploration.
LEGO Jurassic World | PS4: Relive the unforgettable scenes and action sequences from the Jurassic films in humorous LEGO form, exploring Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna.
Roguebook | PS4, PS5: A roguelike deckbuilder with unique mechanics, offering a challenging experience with over 200 cards, 80 relics, and 30 gems for endless strategic combinations.
Rogue Lords | PS4: A dark fantasy roguelike where players take on the role of the Devil, seeking revenge against Demon Hunters with a team of infamous evil geniuses.
Tales of Zestiria | PS4: An action RPG set in a medieval-style fantasy world, where players take on the role of the Shepherd to fight human darkness and reunite humans and Seraphim.
PlayStation Premium | Classics:
Resistance: Retribution | PS4, PS5: Enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters, this title brings the PSP classic to modern consoles.
Tales of Symphonia | PS4, PS5: An enhanced version of the action RPG with an emotionally charged storyline, offering local co-op mode and real-time battles.
Tales of Vesperia | PS4, PS5: Marking the 10th anniversary of the action RPG, this Definitive version features updated HD graphics, new music tracks, mini-games, bosses, and costume DLC.
This lineup may vary by region, so players should check the PlayStation Store on launch day for their region’s specific lineup.
The tiny consulting firm known as GC Strategies, operating from a bungalow in West Ottawa and employing just a handful of staff, has been awarded approximately 140 contracts totalling nearly $258 million since 2015, including 46 without competitive bidding, as reported by La Presse on Wednesday. This total tally of contracts received has come under...
Paramount+ Canada has announced it is now the streaming home of all seven Mission: Impossible films, starring Tom Cruise, including the most recent instalment from the hit franchise, ‘Dead Reckoning’. Check out all the Mission: Impossible films below that are on Paramount+ Canada: MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE Ethan Hunt, is framed for the deaths of his espionage...