New PlayStation Plus Games: February 2024

Sony has revealed its new game catalogue on PlayStation Plus for February 2024.

Sony Interactive Director of Content Acquisition & Operations, Adam Michel, explained the new games will be “all playable” from February 20, offering a variety of titles to appeal to all gamers. Check out the new PlayStation Plus games below…

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalogue:

Need for Speed Unbound | PS5 : Experience adrenaline-pumping racing action with both single and multiplayer campaigns, challenging players to outsmart cops and compete in The Grand, Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge.

: Experience adrenaline-pumping racing action with both single and multiplayer campaigns, challenging players to outsmart cops and compete in The Grand, Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge. The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition | PS5 : A single-player, sci-fi RPG adventure that takes players to the farthest reaches of space, embroiled in a conspiracy threatening the Halcyon colony.

: A single-player, sci-fi RPG adventure that takes players to the farthest reaches of space, embroiled in a conspiracy threatening the Halcyon colony. Tales of Arise | PS4, PS5 : The latest entry in the ‘Tales’ series, offering a captivating story set in a world worth fighting for, featuring a diverse cast and an intuitive combat system.

: The latest entry in the ‘Tales’ series, offering a captivating story set in a world worth fighting for, featuring a diverse cast and an intuitive combat system. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | PS4, PS5 : Step into the shoes of a legendary Viking warrior, raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power on a quest for a place among the gods in Valhalla.

: Step into the shoes of a legendary Viking warrior, raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power on a quest for a place among the gods in Valhalla. LEGO Worlds | PS4 : An open environment of procedurally-generated Worlds made entirely of LEGO bricks, offering endless possibilities for creation and exploration.

: An open environment of procedurally-generated Worlds made entirely of LEGO bricks, offering endless possibilities for creation and exploration. LEGO Jurassic World | PS4 : Relive the unforgettable scenes and action sequences from the Jurassic films in humorous LEGO form, exploring Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna.

: Relive the unforgettable scenes and action sequences from the Jurassic films in humorous LEGO form, exploring Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna. Roguebook | PS4, PS5 : A roguelike deckbuilder with unique mechanics, offering a challenging experience with over 200 cards, 80 relics, and 30 gems for endless strategic combinations.

: A roguelike deckbuilder with unique mechanics, offering a challenging experience with over 200 cards, 80 relics, and 30 gems for endless strategic combinations. Rogue Lords | PS4 : A dark fantasy roguelike where players take on the role of the Devil, seeking revenge against Demon Hunters with a team of infamous evil geniuses.

: A dark fantasy roguelike where players take on the role of the Devil, seeking revenge against Demon Hunters with a team of infamous evil geniuses. Tales of Zestiria | PS4: An action RPG set in a medieval-style fantasy world, where players take on the role of the Shepherd to fight human darkness and reunite humans and Seraphim.

PlayStation Premium | Classics:

Resistance: Retribution | PS4, PS5 : Enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters, this title brings the PSP classic to modern consoles.

: Enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters, this title brings the PSP classic to modern consoles. Tales of Symphonia | PS4, PS5 : An enhanced version of the action RPG with an emotionally charged storyline, offering local co-op mode and real-time battles.

: An enhanced version of the action RPG with an emotionally charged storyline, offering local co-op mode and real-time battles. Tales of Vesperia | PS4, PS5: Marking the 10th anniversary of the action RPG, this Definitive version features updated HD graphics, new music tracks, mini-games, bosses, and costume DLC.

This lineup may vary by region, so players should check the PlayStation Store on launch day for their region’s specific lineup.