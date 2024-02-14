Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Feb. 14

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, February 14, 2024.
Exclusive offer for newcomers: The All-Inclusive Canada 35 GB Mobile plan at $40/month, when paired with an Internet plan and when you bring your own device. Plus, no Mobile activation fees and 100 GB bonus data per year in Canada.
New Canada-International 25 GB plan, a plan that travels with you to several destinations. For a limited time, take advantage of an additional $5/month discount for life and get it for $55/month, when combined with an Internet plan.
Limited-time offer: Bring your own phone and get an additional $10 off the Canada 25 GB Mobile plan each month.
“Give a gift, get a gift” offer: Buy a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, Motorola Edge 2023, or Razr+ 2023 combined with a Mobile plan and get a second phone as a bonus among the following devices: Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A14 5G, and Galaxy A03s, Motorola Moto G play 2024, and Moto G Play 2023.
“Give a gift, get a gift” offer: Buy a Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro combined with a Mobile plan and get a Google Pixel 7a as a bonus.
Bring your own phone and get a bonus 5 GB and an additional $5 off your All-Inclusive Mobile plan each month.
Your price for life. Subscribe to a Videotron Mobile plan and be guaranteed to pay the same rate for life, as long as you keep your initial subscription.
Save $5 per Business Line when you combine your Mobile service with an Internet, Phone, or TV subscription.
Get a welcome credit of up to $1,200 when you subscribe to 4 Business Mobile Lines.
New 25GB and 50GB Canada-France All-Inclusive plans. Use your cell phone in France as you would in Canada.
Get a 100 GB bonus per year with All-Inclusive 25GB, 30GB, 50GB, and 55GB plans, along with $15 monthly savings if combined with an Internet service.
Mobile phone Trade-In program: Trade in your old device and get up to $500 in credit for a new one.
Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.
Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.
Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.
Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.
Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 25 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 25 GB plan with an Internet service.
Monthly savings on various smart phones
Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
Get the new Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB starting at $0/month for 24 months with financing, Upfront Edge and select plans, when you trade in your Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB. Get up to $365 bill credit if you trade in an eligible device.
Ongoing deals:
Save $5/month for 24 months on the 5G Infinite Premium plan with code PREMIUM5. The offer will appear on your 2nd or 3rd invoice. (Excluding Quebec).
Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $20/month.
Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $20/month.
Save $20/mo for each family member you add (excluding Quebec). Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $40/mo for 75GB in QC and $70/mo for 100GB in other regions.
Trade in and save this Lunar New Year! Get a $100 credit toward the Pixel 8 or other eligible android devices, with financing, when you trade in any device.
Lunar New Year offer: Get the Pixel 8 for only $8.88/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge on select plans when you return your device within 2 years.
Trade in your iPhone 13 and get the iPhone 15 128 GB for as low as $12.50/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years with select plans.
Exclusive offer for newcomers: Get a $100 Credit towards a new device with financing when you trade in any device, any model.
Get $25/month off for 24 months on the 5G Infinite plans when you bring your own phone. The offer will appear on your 2nd or 3rd invoice. (Quebec only).
Rogers 5G mobile plans are now as low as $34/month in Quebec or $65/month in other regions, after Automatic Payments Discount.
Save up to $35/mo on Rogers Mobile plans when you add a mobile plan to your Home services. This offer is not available online. (Excluding Quebec)
Get 10GB of bonus data on the 5G Infinite Extra plan in Quebec.
Student plans starting from $34/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions.
Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $34/month in Quebec or $55/month in other regions.
Calling, texting and data within Canada, the U.S. and Mexico with the 5G Infinite Premium plan.
Get 5G Home Internet for as low as $35/mo in Quebec or $40/mo in other regions, when you pair with a 5G mobile plan. Plus, get the 5G Home Internet device for $0 down and $0/mo for 24 months on approved credit.
Now get iPhone 15 Pro with 50% lower monthly payments over 48 months. No interest, no mobile term contract needed. Only with the Rogers credit card.(Excluding Quebec)
Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding Quebec)
Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.
Save $60 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.
Save $5/month with Automatic Payments on eligible plans.
Enjoy 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost in up to 185 destinations (up to $75 value) with a Rogers Connections Mastercard®.
Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.
Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months.
Order the all-new Samsung Galaxy S24 Series for $0 upfront with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get a $200 trade-in bonus when you trade in an eligible device.
Ongoing deals:
Get an iPhone 14 Pro Max and save $300 with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get up to $515 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Get two new iPhone 15 and save up to $1,300. Save $620 upfront when you get two iPhone 15 with Bring-it-Back and TELUS Easy Payment and get up to $680 in bill credits when you trade in eligible devices.
Receive 1GB data bonus and 500 nationwide calling add-on monthly for free for one year, on the Talk & Text 100 prepaid plan. Promo Code: TT100.
Get a new iPhone 15 and save $310 with Bring-it-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get a bill credit of up to $340 when you trade in an eligible device.
Save $470 on the iPhone 15 Pro Max over 24 months with Bring-It-Back. Plus, get $515 in exclusive bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and save $1342 with Bring-It-Back. Get it for $0 upfront with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, trade in an eligible device and get a $390 bill credit.
Get the Google Pixel 8 and save $897 with Bring-It-Back. Get it for $8.88 per month over 24 months with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment.
Save big with Stream+ when you bundle the best streaming services starting from $20 monthly plus taxes.
Bundle your services and get up to $60 off each month (Quebec only).
Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment and save $475 over 24 months with Bring-It-Back.
Shop the latest accessories for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.
Get the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 Pro for $0 upfront. Plus, share your plan’s data with your watch when you connect it to an Unlimited plan for $15 extra per month.
Save $15 to $135 per month on phone plans for your family. Save from $7.50 to $15 per month for every family member on your account.
Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.
Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device.
Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans in Quebec, or Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans in other regions.
Bonus 4GB for 18 months available for new activations on Talk, Text & Data 35, 90 and 150 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 8GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS8GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 5GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS5GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan.
New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0.
Get a bonus 250 MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO250, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.
Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $15 extra per month.
Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.
Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
Subscribe to a 20GB plan for only $29/month in Quebec or to a 5G 30GB plan for only $34/month in other regions.
Savings with a 90-day subscription. Save $5/month on the 60 GB Canada-US plan in Quebec and the 4G 30 GB plan in other regions. Save $6/month on the 50 GB plan or $10/month on the 60 GB Canada-US plan (Excluding Quebec).
For a limited time, pay $0 for an eSIM.
Promo on $24/mo & $29/mo 4G plans & $34/mo, $50/mo 5G plans in QC.
Promo on $24/mo & $39/mo 4G plans & $34/mo, $40/mo & $50/mo 5G plans in main regions.
Ongoing deals:
Earn Public Points every month and use them towards monthly payments, add-ons, and more.
