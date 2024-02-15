Nintendo Canada Highlights ‘Cozy’ Switch Games That are Perfect for the Winter

As we’re in the thick of the winter month (albeit a tepid winter), Nintendo Canada has released a short list of Switch games to cozy up with.

Looking across notable standouts from 2023 and early delights of the year, there’s no shortage of wonderful titles on the Nintendo Switch.

First up is Mario vs. Donkey Kong, a remaster of the 2004 Game Boy Advance puzzle game. Focusing on the rivalry between the two titular characters, players will run, jump, and explore over 130 levels. As Mario, retrieve the stolen Mini-Mario toys from Donkey Kong. The remaster includes new co-op support and new worlds. Plus, the game features updated music and visuals. Mario vs. Donkey Kong launches on February 16th.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass features the full collection of DLC for the strategy-focused Mario and Rabbids crossover. The three pieces of DLC released throughout 2023. The base Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope game is available for $79.99 CAD. The Season Pass includes the Tower of Doooom, The Last Spark Hunter, and Rayman in the Phantom Show for $39.99 CAD.

If you’re eager for even more from Nintendo’s umbrella, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack has what you need. Jump into a vast back catalogue of SEGA Genesis, Game Boy Advance, and Nintendo 64 games. This includes the recently added Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age. A 12-month subscription is of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is available for $63.99 CAD.

Quebec City-based Sabotage Studio’s Sea of Stars received a ton of notable acclaim in 2023. The loveletter to older RPGs was named ‘Best Independent Game’ at The Game Awards 2023. Players can embark on a rich story filled to the brim with memorable characters. Engage in turn-based combat, cook, fish, and take in an engrossing story.

Venba is another 2023 indie that was cooked up right here in Canada. Hailing from Toronto’s Visai Studios, experience a touching story about an immigrant mother who moved to Canada named Venba. The story is told as Venba cooks authentic South-Indian dishes with her family. Players go step by step with each dish, forming a connection with the character and her home.

If farming sims are more up your alley, look no further than Fae Farm from Vancouver’s Phoenix Labs. Putting a magical twist on the traditional farm-sim game, players will craft and cultivate their homestead in the magical world of Azoria. Players won’t be alone as there are many other residents on the island. Players can also embark on journeys into new and mysterious realms along the way.

The Netflix-published Oxenfree II: Lost Signals also made the list. In a sequel to the critically acclaimed supernatural game, players will investigate the small coastal town of Camena. As strange electromagnetic waves are causing disturbances in electronics and reality, uncover the mysteries. Make critical dialogue choices throughout that impact the story and your relationships.

Cocoon is an otherworldly puzzle game where players explore worlds within worlds within worlds. Uncover and solve complex puzzles to advance between these unique and vivid settings. As your journey unfolds, uncover new pathways and biomes leading to battles against the guardians protecting each world.