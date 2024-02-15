SaskTel Launches 5G Network in Prince Albert

John Quintet
1 hour ago

SaskTel has launched its 5G network in Prince Albert, bringing faster mobile speeds and connectivity to the city.

“The expansion of SaskTel’s cutting-edge 5G network is great news for the people of Prince Albert,” said Alana Ross, MLA for Prince Albert Northcote, in an issued statement. “Our government recognizes how important advanced communications infrastructure is to the overall prosperity of our people, and we’re pleased with SaskTel’s ongoing work to ensure Saskatchewan remains one of the most well-connected provinces in the country.”

SaskTel says its 5G network promises data speeds up to 1.2 Gigabits per second (Gbps), with expectations of even faster speeds as the network grows, alongside bigger network capacity and lower latency, to support next-gen technologies.

“Today’s announcement is a positive step forward in our efforts to bring improved wireless service to the City of Prince Albert.” said Charlene Gavel, SaskTel President and CEO, in a statement. “As Saskatchewan’s homegrown communications leader, we are committed to working with the city to ensure all residents of Prince Albert will be able to enjoy the unparalleled speed and reliability of our 5G network.”

This 5G rollout is part of SaskTel’s broader commitment to invest over $1.6 billion in capital across Saskatchewan over the next five years, focusing on the expansion of both its 5G and fibre networks.

Of course, to access SaskTel 5G you’ll need to be in a coverage area and also have a compatible 5G smartphone and wireless plan.

