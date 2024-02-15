TikTok App for Apple Vision Pro Now Available

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

Tiktok vision pro 1

If you’re ready for TikTok to take over your mind in the virtual world, a native app is now available for the Apple Vision Pro.

TikTok announced today that a dedicated visionOS app is now available.

“Exciting news! TikTok is now available as a new spatial app on @Apple Vision Pro. Experience your For You feed in an entirely new way through this immersive content view,” said the company on X, sharing screenshots of the new interface.

Tiktok vision pro 2

The pictures show how TikTok on Vision Pro can show up to two panes side-by-side, doubling your interaction with the app compared to the iPhone app. You can see comments to the right of videos that are playing. Search shows up 8 thumbnail results at a time. Seems like a clean interface so far, we’d say.

Click here to download TikTok in the App Store. TikTok on Apple Vision Pro is going to keep you glued online for even longer than before.

