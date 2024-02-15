Apple Arcade Games for Vision Pro Touted as ‘Extraordinary’

Apple on Thursday touted Apple Arcade games for its Vision Pro, detailing how there are now 12 “extraordinary” spatial games specifically designed for the headset, alongside a library of over 250 titles.

“This is just the beginning of a new era in gaming, with players being fully immersed in stunning game worlds and interacting with games in their physical environment in amazing new ways,” said Alex Rofman, Apple’s senior director of Apple Arcade, in a statement. “We’re leading the way in offering players unique spatial games on Apple Arcade that are only possible on Apple Vision Pro, and we’re excited to bring even more magical spatial gaming experiences to our customers soon.”

Apple detailed the list of titles on Apple Arcade that Vision Pro users can now play, when they slap the device onto their heads:

Game Room by Resolution Games: Brings traditional tabletop games like chess and solitaire to life in a digital format, supporting up to four players in online play.

by Resolution Games: Brings traditional tabletop games like chess and solitaire to life in a digital format, supporting up to four players in online play. WHAT THE GOLF? by Triband: A physics-based golf parody that allows players to tee off in unconventional ways, using everything from horses to houses.

by Triband: A physics-based golf parody that allows players to tee off in unconventional ways, using everything from horses to houses. Cut the Rope 3 and Jetpack Joyride 2 : Offer new adventures and challenges for fans of these beloved series.

and : Offer new adventures and challenges for fans of these beloved series. Patterned and Illustrated : Provide visually stunning puzzle experiences.

and : Provide visually stunning puzzle experiences. Wylde Flowers by Studio Drydock Pty Ltd: A cozy life and farming simulator with a magical twist.

by Studio Drydock Pty Ltd: A cozy life and farming simulator with a magical twist. stitch. by Lykke Studios: A calming puzzle game that simulates embroidery with realistic interactions.

by Lykke Studios: A calming puzzle game that simulates embroidery with realistic interactions. Synth Riders by Kluge Interactive: A rhythm game that immerses players in a retro-futuristic world with dynamic visuals and audio-reactive environments.

by Kluge Interactive: A rhythm game that immerses players in a retro-futuristic world with dynamic visuals and audio-reactive environments. LEGO Builder’s Journey by LEGO: An atmospheric puzzle game set in a LEGO brick world, encouraging creative problem-solving.

by LEGO: An atmospheric puzzle game set in a LEGO brick world, encouraging creative problem-solving. Bloons TD 6+ and Super Fruit Ninja by Halfbrick Studios: Offer engaging gameplay with tower defense strategies and fruit-slicing action.

Coming Soon to Apple Arcade:

Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City by Land & Sea/Snowman: An endless sandboarding journey through a fantastical landscape that merges with the player’s environment.

by Land & Sea/Snowman: An endless sandboarding journey through a fantastical landscape that merges with the player’s environment. Gibbon: Beyond the Trees by Broken Rules: A heartfelt adventure focusing on a family of gibbons navigating a perilous world.

by Broken Rules: A heartfelt adventure focusing on a family of gibbons navigating a perilous world. Spire Blast by Orbital Knight: A physics-based puzzle game where players aim to collapse colorful towers that appear in their physical space.

Enhanced Gaming Experience:

Popular titles like Sonic Dream Team, Sneaky Sasquatch, Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, and TMNT: Splintered Fate are also available for the Vision Pro, which is only available in the U.S. for now (it’s rumoured to hit Canada later this year).

Apple Arcade costs $8.99/month and is included with select Apple One subscriptions.