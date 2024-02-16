iPhone Jailbreak for iOS 15, iOS 16.5 Released: Dopamine 2.0

Do you still jailbreak your iPhone or iPad? Some people do, and the latest jailbreak, Dopamine 2.0, has been officially released.

This jailbreak tool is compatible with iOS 15.0 through 16.6.1 for devices equipped with arm64 (A9 and newer chips), extending its reach to more iPhone and iPad models, including M1 and M2. Specifically, Dopamine 2.0 supports:

iOS 15.0 to 16.5.1 for A12 to A14 chips

iOS 15.0 to 16.5 for A15 to A16 chips

iOS 15.0 to 16.5.1 for M1 chip devices

iOS 15.0 to 16.5 for M2 chip devices

Additionally, the tool provides support for iOS 16.6 beta 1 through beta 4, though compatibility with A15, A16, and M2 chips has only been confirmed up to the second beta. The developers have noted that the A8 chip and devices with 16GB of RAM currently face limitations due to technical constraints, but workarounds are suggested for the latter by utilizing RAM-intensive applications prior to jailbreaking.

For installation, the use of the TrollStore is recommended, particularly for beta versions of iOS, with sideloading available for non-beta firmware. Future updates are expected to introduce support for A8(X) chips and enhance compatibility with 16GB RAM devices.

Dopamine 2.0 is known as a “rootless” jailbreak, meaning it does not grant full access to the device’s operating system. Instead, it allows modifications to certain parts of the filesystem, which may require users to update their tweaks for compatibility with this jailbreak method. Again, jailbreaking is at your own risk should anything go wrong.

Why jailbreak your iPhone or iPad? Well, it allows you to install unofficial tweaks that aren’t normally allowed by Apple and to customize your device. Again, only those willing to take risks in modifying their iPhone or iPad should install jailbreak software.