Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Delayed to Early 2025: Reports

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

Eurogamer has corroborated earlier reports that the anticipated release of Nintendo’s Switch 2 console has been delayed to the first quarter of 2025.

Initially slated for a later 2024 launch, the decision to push the release into early next year is so the Switch 2 debut will have a more robust lineup of games, according to insights from Eurogamer.

The Switch 2 delay was first reported by Video Games Chronicle (VGC), citing that third-party game developers were notified about the revised launch schedule, moving from late 2024 to early 2025. This strategic shift is intended to maximize the launch impact within the 2024 financial year, despite crossing into the next calendar year.

The original story cited Brazilian games journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe, who based his report on development sources targeting the new quarter for the console’s release. This aligns with Eurogamer’s findings from industry sources earlier this week, suggesting a consensus on the early 2025 launch timeline.

This delay allows Nintendo additional time to prepare a comprehensive launch lineup, maintaining the financial advantages of the Switch 2’s release within the forthcoming financial year. Currently, Nintendo’s release schedule for the existing Switch console in 2024 includes a few titles, such as a new Princess Peach game and ports of “Luigi’s Mansion 2” and “Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door,” with “Metroid Prime 4” still listed for the original Switch without a confirmed release date.

If you were hoping to get a new Nintendo Switch 2 for the holidays this year, that doesn’t look like it’s happening. We will likely be waiting into Q1 2025 it seems.

The original Switch is due for an update as it first debuted back in March 2017, so it’s in desperate need of an upgrade. Interestingly enough, Nintendo still has maintained the roughly $429 or so price point for the Switch, despite being nearly 7 years old.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Man Defeats Air Canada in AI Chatbot Misinformation Case

In what is being seen as a landmark decision, a B.C. civil resolution tribunal has ruled in favour of Jake Moffatt, a passenger who contested Air Canada's refusal to honour a bereavement fare discount mistakenly promised by the airline's online AI-powered chatbot. The case underscores the growing legal challenges companies face as they increasingly rely...
John Quintet
2 hours ago

Epic Games Store Coming to iOS in Europe, Dev Account Unbanned

Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, has announced its plans to expand the Epic Games Store to iOS platforms in Europe. The company confirmed it has secured its Apple Developer account again on Friday, signalling a new phase in its relationship with Apple amidst ongoing legal disputes. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney acknowledged the move...
Austin Blake
6 hours ago

First Apple Vision Pro Buyers Face Last Day for Returns

Launch day Apple Vision Pro buyers in the U.S. have until the end of today, Friday, February 16, to return their expensive headsets for a full refund. Apple’s return policy in the U.S. allows for full refunds within 14 days of the date you receive your item. If you’ve been following the chatter on X,...
Gary Ng
7 hours ago