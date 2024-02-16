Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Delayed to Early 2025: Reports

Eurogamer has corroborated earlier reports that the anticipated release of Nintendo’s Switch 2 console has been delayed to the first quarter of 2025.

Initially slated for a later 2024 launch, the decision to push the release into early next year is so the Switch 2 debut will have a more robust lineup of games, according to insights from Eurogamer.

The Switch 2 delay was first reported by Video Games Chronicle (VGC), citing that third-party game developers were notified about the revised launch schedule, moving from late 2024 to early 2025. This strategic shift is intended to maximize the launch impact within the 2024 financial year, despite crossing into the next calendar year.

The original story cited Brazilian games journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe, who based his report on development sources targeting the new quarter for the console’s release. This aligns with Eurogamer’s findings from industry sources earlier this week, suggesting a consensus on the early 2025 launch timeline.

This delay allows Nintendo additional time to prepare a comprehensive launch lineup, maintaining the financial advantages of the Switch 2’s release within the forthcoming financial year. Currently, Nintendo’s release schedule for the existing Switch console in 2024 includes a few titles, such as a new Princess Peach game and ports of “Luigi’s Mansion 2” and “Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door,” with “Metroid Prime 4” still listed for the original Switch without a confirmed release date.

If you were hoping to get a new Nintendo Switch 2 for the holidays this year, that doesn’t look like it’s happening. We will likely be waiting into Q1 2025 it seems.

The original Switch is due for an update as it first debuted back in March 2017, so it’s in desperate need of an upgrade. Interestingly enough, Nintendo still has maintained the roughly $429 or so price point for the Switch, despite being nearly 7 years old.