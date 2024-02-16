Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ Lands on Apple TV+ on March 1st

After its theatrical run, Ridley Scott’s Napolean has finally received a release date on Apple TV+. Starting on March 1st, subscribers can tune into the cinematic epic, centred on Napoleon Bonaparte.

Napolean was first released in theatres in November of last year, grossing $219 million USD (around $295 million CAD) at the box office. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte and focuses on his rise as well as his explosive relationship with his wife Joséphine Bonaparte, played by Vanessa Kirby. The two-and-a-half-hour historical film can soon be streamed from the comfort of your home, as confirmed by the Apple Original Films account on X (formally Twitter).

It’s time for the Emperor to come home. Stream Napoleon on Apple TV+ on March 1. pic.twitter.com/iNIU5zoymh — Apple Original Films (@AppleFilms) February 15, 2024

The film was directed by Scott and was written screenwriter David Scarpa, with whom Scott worked on All the Money in the World. Scott also served as producer alongside Phoenix, Kevin J. Walsh and Mark Huffam. Martin Phillips provided the score that swells throughout, especially during the onscreen battles.

Scott first announced Napolean in 2020 after work on The Last Dual concluded. At the time, it was announced that the film (titled ‘Kitbag’) would be under 20th Century Studios. By January 2021, Apple Studios announced its involvement, financing and producing the film. Production and filming eventually began in 2022.

Upon the film’s theatrical release, Scott announced that a four-hour cut of Napolean was in the works and would eventually come to Apple TV+. While the theatrical cut is on the horizon, Scott nor Apple has indicated when the extended Director’s Cut would be available.

In Canada, Apple TV+ is available for $12.99 per month.