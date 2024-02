Apple has shared a new ‘Shot on iPhone’ video, this time showcasing Usher’s Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.

“The epic show, like you’ve never seen before. All shot on iPhone by Director Mike Carson. Take a closer look inside USHER’s Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show directed by Jay-Z and Hamish Hamilton. From rehearsals to music’s biggest stage, get closer to the performance than ever before,” said Apple on Saturday.

Check it out below: