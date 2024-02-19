Unifor Condemns Bell for Cutting 4,800 Jobs, Prepares for Fight

John Quintet
1 hour ago

In a forceful slamming of Bell, Lana Payne, National President of Unifor, the country’s largest private sector union, blasted the telecom for its recent mass layoffs.

Payne contrasted Bell’s decision to cut nearly 4,800 employees with its ongoing policy of increasing dividends to shareholders, a practice that has been consistent for more than a decade. She also pointed out Bell cut 1,300 media jobs in 2023.

“Hello, I’m Lana Payne, National President of Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union,” Payne began, setting the stage for a takedown of Bell. She described Bell as a company “that, frankly, has enjoyed special privileges and status in Canada,” only to proceed with a large-scale job termination.

“A company that just callously terminated thousands of workers, slashing 4,800 jobs,” she stated, highlighting the stark disparity between corporate gains and workforce treatment. The cuts came on the heels of Bell’s annual ‘Let’s Talk’ mental health campaign.

The Unifor president condemned Bell for its apparent disregard for its broader responsibilities to Canadians, emphasizing that the company’s focus should extend beyond pleasing shareholders. “You are supposed to be a leader in this country. Your responsibility is bigger than shareholders and stock buybacks,” she argued.

YouTube video

Payne also criticized Bell for blaming the federal government for its decisions and for its approach towards its workforce and media obligations. “At a time when we need local news and telco services more than ever, Bell is running in the other direction. That’s not leadership,” Payne remarked.

“Canceling news broadcasts across Canada is a blow to our members and to communities, to local news, and to our very democracy,” she noted.

Payne positioned Unifor in direct opposition to Bell’s recent actions, signalling the union’s readiness to challenge the company. “Bell, you have now put Unifor squarely on your path, and you need to know that our members recognize a fight when they see one. And so do I. So let’s go,” she declared late last week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Bell’s decision to cut jobs a “garbage decision”. The move by Bell to cut jobs has resulted in MPs summoning executives to Ottawa to explain their decision. There’s likely not much the feds can do here. But grab your popcorn and enjoy the show.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Bell

Bell Pushes CRTC for Fibre Access Limits; Telus on Hold

Speaking at the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) public consultation today, Bell and Telus took their chance to explain their stances on sharing its network to smaller competitors. Bell wants specific conditions on the access of smaller internet providers to competitors' fibre networks. This appeal was made during the CRTC's ongoing consultation on fostering...
John Quintet
5 days ago

Bell Execs Summoned to Ottawa to Explain 4,800 Job Cuts

Members of Parliament have called on top executives from Bell to testify about the company's recent announcement to cut approximately 9% of its workforce this year, or 4,800 jobs. The House of Commons heritage committee will hear from Bell CEO Mirko Bibic regarding the layoffs, which notably affect newsrooms nationwide. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized...
Gary Ng
5 days ago

Bell Denied by Court to Temporarily Halt CRTC Fibre Access Ruling

The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed Bell’s plea for a stay against the CRTC’s decision to allow independent ISPs wholesale access to the latter’s fibre network. The court decision was made on Friday, after Bell announced job cuts of 4,800 positions, blaming the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's (CRTC) for causing it to slash...
John Quintet
7 days ago