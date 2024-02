Apple has released new beta software for developers, including iOS 17.4 beta 4 and more. Check out what’s available for download right now below:

iOS 17.4 beta 4 (21E5209b)

iPadOS 17.4 beta 4 (21E5209b)

macOS 14.4 beta 4 (23E5205c)

tvOS 17.4 beta 4 (21L5222a)

visionOS 1.1 beta 3 (21O5197a)

watchOS 10.4 beta 4 (21T5213a)

Expect equivalent public beta builds to be released either later today or by tomorrow. A new beta 3 of visionOS 1.1 is also available.

As for some early changes in iOS 17.4 beta 4? You can now display battery status instead of a battery percentage, while Battery Health now shows more info about your iPhone’s battery, including charging cycles count for iPhone 15 smartphones.

Stay tuned for more changes to come…