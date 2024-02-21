Alleged Google Pixel Fold 2 Design Leaks

John Quintet
6 seconds ago

Google Pixel Fold 2 5K2 jpg

Google’s next-generation Pixel Fold 2 has allegedly leaked, if the following renders actually come true.

That’s according to Smartprix, in collaboration with reliable leaker OnLeaks, who has shared some 5K renders of what the alleged Pixel Fold 2 design looks like.

We see a charcoal finish that when unfolded has dimensions of roughly 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.27 mm. When folded, dimensions are about 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.54 mm.

The inside display is 7.9-inches, up to 8.1 inches taking the corners into consideration. The front display is 6.4-inches and up to 6.6-inches in the corners. There’s a centred hole punch camera on the front.

The rear has a triple camera setup with two pill-shaped cutouts, along with sensors of focusing, a flash and a mic.

The Pixel Fold 2 is said to be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chip and support up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while running Android 14.

When will Google unveil the Pixel Fold 2? Many expect a reveal during Google I/O 2024 in June.

Maybe Canada will see an official Pixel Fold 2 release? The original Pixel Fold never made it to Canada.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

You Can Now Buy Amazon’s Echo Hub in Canada

Amazon’s Echo Hub is now available for purchase in Canada. Designed to integrate seamlessly with Alexa, Echo Hub lets users manage their smart devices in the home. Echo Hub stands out for its adaptive content feature, using infrared technology to sense presence and smoothly transition from a decorative clock display to a smart home control...
Austin Blake
3 hours ago

New on Netflix Canada: March 2024

We’re heading into another month and that means another list of what’s new on Netflix Canada, as we now have the titles and movies coming in March 2024. Netflix Games now has over 80 different games, with Pinball Masters and Rainbow Six Smol available now. Check out what’s coming to Netflix Canada in March 2024...
Gary Ng
4 hours ago

Apple Upgrades iMessage to Strongest Encryption in the World

Apple’s iMessage security is getting a new encryption system named PQ3, aimed at countering potential future threats posed by advanced quantum computing. This was revealed yesterday, when iOS 17.4 beta 4 and more were released to developers, reports Bloomberg. Quantum computers with their advanced computing power can potentially decrypt today's encryption methods used for securing...
Austin Blake
4 hours ago