Alleged Google Pixel Fold 2 Design Leaks

Google’s next-generation Pixel Fold 2 has allegedly leaked, if the following renders actually come true.

That’s according to Smartprix, in collaboration with reliable leaker OnLeaks, who has shared some 5K renders of what the alleged Pixel Fold 2 design looks like.

We see a charcoal finish that when unfolded has dimensions of roughly 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.27 mm. When folded, dimensions are about 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.54 mm.

The inside display is 7.9-inches, up to 8.1 inches taking the corners into consideration. The front display is 6.4-inches and up to 6.6-inches in the corners. There’s a centred hole punch camera on the front.

The rear has a triple camera setup with two pill-shaped cutouts, along with sensors of focusing, a flash and a mic.

The Pixel Fold 2 is said to be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chip and support up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while running Android 14.

When will Google unveil the Pixel Fold 2? Many expect a reveal during Google I/O 2024 in June.

Maybe Canada will see an official Pixel Fold 2 release? The original Pixel Fold never made it to Canada.