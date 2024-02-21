You Can Now Buy Amazon’s Echo Hub in Canada

Amazon’s Echo Hub is now available for purchase in Canada. Designed to integrate seamlessly with Alexa, Echo Hub lets users manage their smart devices in the home.

Echo Hub stands out for its adaptive content feature, using infrared technology to sense presence and smoothly transition from a decorative clock display to a smart home control interface. This ensures that users have immediate access to their device controls when needed.

There’s ethernet support via a power-over-ethernet (PoE) adapter, Wi-Fi and integration with Zigbee, Bluetooth, Thread and Matter protocols. This versatility ensures that Echo Hub can serve as the central hub for virtually any smart home setup. You can also buy a stand and there’s a combo that includes a Ring Video Doorbell.

As for privacy, there’s a microphone off button and the option to delete voice recordings.

Echo Hub was first announced back in September 2023 at the company’s HQ2 event.

Click here to buy Echo Hub for $239.99 on Amazon.ca.