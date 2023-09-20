Amazon Introduces Echo Hub: Smart Home Control Panel

Amazon has announced the launch of Echo Hub, a new smart home control panel designed to simplify the management of smart home devices. The device is priced at $239.99 CAD and will be available later this year. Customers can sign up to be notified when pre-orders are open.

The new Echo Hub was announced at the company’s Devices & Services Fall Event today at Amazon’s HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia.

Echo Hub features an eight-inch, touch-enabled display with a customizable dashboard that allows users to manage a variety of smart home devices, including lights, smart plugs, and camera feeds. The device is compatible with tens of thousands of connected devices, including those that use WiFi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Matter, and Thread.

One of the standout features is Adaptive Content, a new home screen experience that uses on-device computer vision technology to adjust on-screen content based on a user’s proximity to the device. For example, a user positioned across the room will see simplified news headlines that transition to a more detailed view as they approach the device.

For home security, Echo Hub can arm and disarm Ring security systems and is compatible with various cameras, locks, alarms, and sensors. The device can be wall-mounted and is also compatible with a table-top stand, sold separately. Installation options include power-over-ethernet access and in-wall cable pass-throughs.

Echo Hub also offers music playback capabilities, allowing users to connect their preferred speakers to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts in any room. Designed with privacy in mind, the device includes a mic-off button.

In line with Amazon’s sustainability efforts, Echo Hub is made from 27% recycled materials, and 97% of its packaging is made from wood fibre-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.