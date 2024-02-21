OnePlus Watch 2 Teased, Features Multiple Days of Battery Life

Three years following the debut of its first smartwatch, OnePlus is set to unveil its Watch 2 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 26, announced the company on Tuesday.

The OnePlus Watch 2 will bring super long battery life and a design that has the moniker, “Your Partner in Time.”

“After a three-year hiatus and a reflective pause following the OnePlus Watch 1, the Watch 2 re-emerged, and we are more confident than ever about this product. This confidence is not unfounded, it’s built on a foundation of substantial advancements in our technological ecosystem and capabilities. Watch 2 indicates our determination to transform from “Flagship Killer” to “Ecosystem builder”. It will provide you with experience that’s not just improved, but transformed,” said Kinder Liu, the COO and President of OnePlus, in an issued statement.

OnePlus says it has engineered the Watch 2 to surpass industry standards with up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode. That’s a big feat considering an Apple Watch lasts about one day or less (unless you have the Ultra)

The OnePlus Watch 2 will feature a stainless steel chassis and a sapphire crystal watch face. Inspired by the distinctive K-shaped curves of the OnePlus 12 series, the Watch 2’s round face complements the smartphone series, available in Black Steel and Radiant Steel colourways.

We don’t know much else about the OnePlus Watch 2, such as whether it will run Google’s WearOS or some other operating system. Stay tuned.

There are some special OnePlus offers while you’re waiting for the Watch 2 full reveal. OnePlus has an early bird coupon for $0.99 CAD that will save you $60 CAD off the OnePlus Watch 2 (we still don’t know pricing yet). Also, the OnePlus trade-in program will give you $60 off when you trade in any watch, in any condition.