OnePlus 12R Now Available in Canada, Starting at $669

The new entry-level OnePlus 12R is now available in Canada, starting at $669.

In late December, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus unveiled its new OnePlus 12R alongside the flagship OnePlus 12. This marks the first time the ‘R’ series is being made available in Canada. Previously, OnePlus’ entry-level smartphone was exclusive to India and Asian markets.

OnePlus 12 R is a more affordable device, available in both ‘Cool Blue’ and ‘Iron Gray’ colourways. It features a 6.78-inch LTPO4 AMOLED display with 120Hz support and is powered by the Trinity Engine. Under the hood, you’ll find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a 5,500mAh battery. For the camera array, OnePlus 12R offers a 50-megapixel wide lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro.

OnePlus is offering two SKUs of the smartphone, the first features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the aforementioned $669.99 CAD. Alternatively, users can invest in the 16GB of RAM with 256GB of storage for $799.99 CAD.

For more in-depth thoughts on the OnePlus 12R, check out our review of the device, conducted by iPhone in Canada‘s Austin Blake.

“Our community in India loves the OnePlus R Series; I can’t wait for them to get their hands on the OnePlus 12R and see what our latest performance-focused flagship can do,” said Kinder Liu, OnePlus President and COO. “I’m truly thrilled we can bring the OnePlus 12R to users in North America and Europe, too. Everything we do is driven by our users, and I know our global community will be excited to try the OnePlus 12R as well.”

OnePlus 12R is available via the official website, Amazon, and Best Buy. Customers can get $100 off their purchase by trading in any phone in “any condition,” OnePluse notes.