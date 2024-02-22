New on Disney+ Canada: March 2024

We’re close to March (and spring!) and that means another list of what’s new on Disney+ Canada.

Highlights include the debut of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” on March 15, marking the streaming debut of her concert film, which has grossed over $260 million globally, making it the top-selling concert film of all-time.

Also coming is X-Men 97 on March 20, which brings back the iconic 1990s era of The X-Men.

Check out the full list below of what’s new on Disney+ Canada for March 2024:

March 1

Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)

Wonderful World (Premiere Episode)

March 2

Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)

Wonderful World (New Episode)

March 4

Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

March 5

Death and Other Details (New Episodes)

FX’s Shogun (New Episode)

March 6

Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold (All Episodes)

Death in the Dorms (S2, New Episode)

Extraordinary (S2)

FX’s FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans (S2, Two-Episode Premiere)

Ishura (S1, New Episode)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, New Episode)

The Impossible Heir (New Episodes)

Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)

March 8

Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)

Wonderful World (New Episode)

March 9

Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)

Wonderful World (New Episode)

March 11

Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

March 12

FX’s Shogun (New Episode)

March 13

Death in the Dorms (S2, New Episode)

FX’s FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans (S2, New Episode)

Ishura (S1, New Episode)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, New Episodes)

The Impossible Heir (New Episodes)

Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)

March 15

Coppola, The Agent (Coppola, El Representante) (S1)

Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)

The Space Race

Wonderful World (New Episode)

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)

March 16

Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)

Wonderful World (New Episode)

March 18

Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

March 19

FX’s Shogun (New Episode)

March 20

Death in the Dorms (S2, New Episode)

FX’s FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans (S2, New Episode)

Ishura (S1, New Episode)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, New Episode)

The Impossible Heir (New Episodes)

Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)

X-Men ‘97 (Premiere Episode)

March 21

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told

March 22

Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)

Wonderful World (New Episode)

March 23

Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)

Wonderful World (New Episode)

March 25

Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

March 26

FX’s Shogun (New Episode)

March 27

Death in the Dorms (S2, New Episode)

Family Guy (Season 22, New Episode)

FX’s FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans (S2, New Episode)

Genius: MLK/X (S4)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, New Episode)

The Impossible Heir (New Episodes)

Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)

X-Men ‘97 (New Episode)

March 29

Madu

Renegade Nell (All Episodes)

Wonderful World (New Episode)

March 30

FX’s Spermworld

Wonderful World (New Episode)

