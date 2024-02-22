New on Disney+ Canada: March 2024

Austin Blake
5 seconds ago

We’re close to March (and spring!) and that means another list of what’s new on Disney+ Canada.

Highlights include the debut of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” on March 15, marking the streaming debut of her concert film, which has grossed over $260 million globally, making it the top-selling concert film of all-time.

Also coming is X-Men 97 on March 20, which brings back the iconic 1990s era of The X-Men.

Check out the full list below of what’s new on Disney+ Canada for March 2024:

March 1

  • Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)
  • Wonderful World (Premiere Episode)

March 2

  • Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)
  • Wonderful World (New Episode)

March 4

  • Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

March 5

  • Death and Other Details (New Episodes)
  • FX’s Shogun (New Episode)

March 6

  • Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold (All Episodes)
  • Death in the Dorms (S2, New Episode)
  • Extraordinary (S2)
  • FX’s FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans (S2, Two-Episode Premiere)
  • Ishura (S1, New Episode)
  • Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, New Episode)
  • The Impossible Heir (New Episodes)
  • Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)

March 8

  • Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)
  • Wonderful World (New Episode)

March 9

  • Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)
  • Wonderful World (New Episode)

March 11

  • Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

March 12

  • FX’s Shogun (New Episode)

March 13

  • Death in the Dorms (S2, New Episode)
  • FX’s FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans (S2, New Episode)
  • Ishura (S1, New Episode)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, New Episodes)
  • The Impossible Heir (New Episodes)
  • Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)

March 15

  • Coppola, The Agent (Coppola, El Representante) (S1)
  • Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)
  • The Space Race
  • Wonderful World (New Episode)
  • Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)

March 16

  • Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)
  • Wonderful World (New Episode)

March 18

  • Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

March 19

  • FX’s Shogun (New Episode)

March 20

  • Death in the Dorms (S2, New Episode)
  • FX’s FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans (S2, New Episode)
  • Ishura (S1, New Episode)
  • Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, New Episode)
  • The Impossible Heir (New Episodes)
  • Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)
  • X-Men ‘97 (Premiere Episode)

March 21

  • Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told

March 22

  • Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)
  • Wonderful World (New Episode)

March 23

  • Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)
  • Wonderful World (New Episode)

March 25

  • Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

March 26

  • FX’s Shogun (New Episode)

March 27

  • Death in the Dorms (S2, New Episode)
  • Family Guy (Season 22, New Episode)
  • FX’s FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans (S2, New Episode)
  • Genius: MLK/X (S4)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, New Episode)
  • The Impossible Heir (New Episodes)
  • Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)
  • X-Men ‘97 (New Episode)

March 29

  • Madu
  • Renegade Nell (All Episodes)
  • Wonderful World (New Episode)

March 30

  • FX’s Spermworld
  • Wonderful World (New Episode)

