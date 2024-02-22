Reddit Signs Deal with Google to Train AI Models: Report

Reddit has entered into a significant agreement with Google, allowing the search engine to use its website data for training artificial intelligence models.

This deal, said to be valued at roughly $60 million USD annually, was confirmed by three individuals familiar with the negotiations, reports Reuters.

The partnership highlights Reddit’s strategic moves to diversify its revenue streams as it gears up for a much-anticipated initial public offering.

Details of the agreement emerged amidst Reddit’s preparations for an IPO, with plans to make its filing public as soon as Thursday, according to two sources. This move will offer a first glimpse into Reddit’s financial health to potential investors. The company, which was valued at around $10 billion in a 2021 funding round, aims to float approximately 10% of its shares.

The deal with Google is Reddit’s first major contract related to its application programming interface (API) since announcing plans last year to monetize access. This shift represents a significant pivot in Reddit’s business strategy, aligning with broader industry trends where AI model developers seek legitimate sources for training data to navigate copyright complexities.

It was just last week that Bloomberg reported Reddit had partnered with an unnamed AI company to access its content in a licensing deal, and now Reuters says it is Google. Some subreddits are full of very specific work detailed for free by user communities and it seems Google will be able to leverage this data to train its AI models.