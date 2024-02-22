Seneca Polytechnic to Create AI Tutor for Students with Microsoft

John Quintet
6 seconds ago

Seneca polytechnic

Toronto’s Seneca Polytechnic has announced a partnership with Microsoft to incorporate Azure AI technology into its educational offerings, in the form of an AI tutor for students and staff, in what will be a first in Canada.

This upcoming AI tutor will bring personalized job interview simulations to enhance learning and job readiness among students.

“I am delighted that Seneca is partnering with Microsoft to bring responsible and innovative AI technology to the forefront of the teaching and learning experience for our students and employees,” said David Agnew, President of Seneca Polytechnic, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

The AI tutor, leveraging Microsoft Azure OpenAI, will provide a personalized learning experience, offering students outside classroom support, personalized quizzes, and feedback on homework. Say good bye to your old school tutor found on Craigslist.

“AI innovation is transforming today’s classrooms, unlocking new possibilities for student success, creativity, and learning,” added Marc Seaman, Vice President of the Education Sector at Microsoft Canada.

Seneca employees will soon benefit from the integration of Microsoft Copilot to streamline various tasks and improve efficiency. Copilot can summarize info quickly, give detailed explanations for math problems, improve writing skills, and quickly find answers with links to resources. Copilot will also help write code through natural language requests.

The partnership will enhance InStage, a platform developed at Seneca’s HELIX incubator, with Azure AI to offer personalized job interview simulations, providing students with valuable feedback on their performance.

Microsoft’s Azure AI tech will also improve The Service Hub, the school’s omnichannel destination for student support, along with other resources that service students and employees.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Use Gemini in Gmail, Docs and More in New Google One Plan

Google has announced an expansion of its Google One AI Premium plan, introducing the integration of Gemini capabilities into Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet. This update is powered by Gemini Advanced and Google's 1.0 Ultra AI model aims to increase your productivity within Google's suite of products, integrated right into apps. Since its debut...
Austin Blake
23 mins ago

Waze Adds Kung Fu Panda as Your Voice Guide

Google’s Waze has launched a new feature allowing users to have Po, the iconic Kung Fu Panda, as their navigation voice, coinciding with the upcoming theatrical release of "Kung Fu Panda 4" on March 8. Po offers not just directions but also dining recommendations, wisdom, and mindfulness prompts to encourage patience and love towards other...
John Quintet
35 mins ago

Google Launches ‘Gemma’ Open AI Models for Developers

Google has unveiled Gemma, a new suite of open AI models, designed to empower developers and researchers with state-of-the-art tools for building AI applications responsibly. These models are developed by Google DeepMind and various Google teams, drawing inspiration from the Gemini models and named after the Latin word for "precious stone," said the company on...
John Quintet
3 hours ago