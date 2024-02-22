Snapchat Partnering with DressX on Biggest Bitmoji Fashion Collection to Date

Snapchat has announced its partnership with DressX, bringing the biggest Bitmoji Fashion Collection to the platform.

DressX is the world’s largest digital fashion platform, offering digital-only clothes and designs. The brand features digital collections and AR styles and is now collaborating with Snapchat.

In a press release, the company announced that up to 32 new items will be available on Snapchat. The DressX collab covers everything from DressX-branded hoodies, suits, crop tops, puffers, jeans, and more. Included in the Bitmoji Fashion Collection are styles exclusive to Snapchat. Over the year, additional styles will be added to the collection. Using Snap Tokens, Snapchat users can unlock these designs and don them on their Bitmojis.

As part of this announcement, Snapchat confirms that it has 800 million monthly active users with over 250 million of them interacting with Bitmoji each day. On Snap Map and beyond, nearly 1.7 billion users show up as their personalized Bitmoji. According to the company, 74 percent of Snapchat users in the U.S. dress their Bitmoji avatars in the same brands and styles as they wear in real life.

On top of collaborating with DressX, Snapchat has ongoing partnerships with The North Face, New Balance, UGG, Adidas, Marvel, F1, and the recently added luxury brand Valentino Garavani. Each of these brands also offers digital fashion collections for Bitmoji.