Apple’s First Foldable Will Be Larger Than an iPhone, Says Report

Apple is reportedly finalizing the design of its first foldable device, marking a significant advancement in the project’s development, according to DigiTimes (via MacRumors).

Taiwanese supply chain insiders indicate that Apple has dedicated over five years to the development of its first foldable product. Contrary to speculation suggesting the device might be a foldable iPhone, DigiTimes claims it will likely be a larger form factor, such as a tablet or notebook. The design of this device is said to be finalizing ahead of possible mass production.

This focus on quality has led to a rumoured halt in the development of Samsung foldable display panels and a strategic internal shift, reallocating Vision Pro engineers to the foldable device project. Apple wants quality first it appears.

Apple is said to have established multiple departments, each tasked with overseeing different aspects of its foldable product lines, suggesting a broad and organized approach to entering the foldable market.

Many expect Apple to debut a foldable iPhone to join the party with Samsung, Google and more. Apple never enters a new market first, but likes to take its time for the best possible product.

As for the timeline for Apple’s first foldable device launch? That won’t happen until at least 2025. That gives you plenty of time to start saving up for the first foldable from the company. Hopefully it won’t start at $3,499 USD like Apple Vision Pro…