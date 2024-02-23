PlayStation VR2 Gets New Titles, PC Support Teased

Sony has announced a bunch of new games coming soon to PlayStation VR2, alongside an exciting development for PC gamers.

The announcement, made by Gillen McAllister, Manager of Content Communications at Sony Interactive on Thursday, highlights the platform’s ongoing commitment to expanding its game library, which already includes a mix of all-new experiences and compatible titles such as Horizon Call of the Mountain, Gran Turismo 7, and Resident Evil Village.

Upcoming PS VR2 Titles Include:

Zombie Army VR

Little Cities: Bigger!

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate

The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood

PlayStation VR2 users can also look forward to new games over the next 12 months, ranging from first-person adventures like Synapse and Red Matter, to puzzlers such as Humanity and 7th Guest VR, and multiplayer experiences including Among Us VR and Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord.

McAllister shared that Sony is “currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC,” with hopes to make this support available in 2024. This aims to offer PS VR2 owners to play a wider range of VR titles available through the PS5 and now, potentially, PC platforms.

New Game Announcements and Updates:

The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood now available, offering an immersive action-adventure spellcasting experience with both single-player and 3-player co-op modes.

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is set for a June 27 release, inviting players to time-travel and alter the course of history.

Little Cities: Bigger!, an expanded version of the cozy city-building game, will be available from March 12.

Zombie Army VR, bringing the zombie apocalypse to VR, is slated for a 2024 release.

There’s also a free update for Arizona Sunshine 2, debuting a new companion and additional multiplayer maps for enhanced gameplay.