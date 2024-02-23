Threads Testing Drafts Feature Alonside Ability to Take Pictures Within App

Threads is said to be testing a couple of new features for the platform, one of which has been widely requested since launch.

According to Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Threads is now enabling some users to take photos directly within the app. In a Threads post, Zuckerberg shared a photo, claiming it was “taken with the new camera” setting that’s being tested. In a follow-up post, Zuckerberg also states that Meta is “testing the ability to save drafts.”

Instagram head Adam Mosseri went on to describe the use of drafts as one of the “most requested features.” When active, users can save a draft by swiping it down on the post. Once the draft is saved, there will be an on-screen icon located on the app’s menu at the bottom. Currently, Meta is testing the ability to save a single draft. It’s unknown whether the ability to save more will arrive.

It’s being reported by Yahoo! Finance that Meta confirms these are initial tests for experimental features. It’s currently hard to say how widespread this testing phase is. For instance, after updating the app on iOS, neither feature is shown to be active. That being said, understanding these are in-development tests, Meta could ultimately change how these features are designed and implemented.

Recently, Threads has been testing several features. This includes the ability to bookmark posts. There’s also been a testing phase underway for trending topics. Additionally, expanding from its Instagram integration, Threads has been experimenting with cross-posting with Facebook.