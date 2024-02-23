Threads Testing Drafts Feature Alonside Ability to Take Pictures Within App

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Threads is said to be testing a couple of new features for the platform, one of which has been widely requested since launch.

According to Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Threads is now enabling some users to take photos directly within the app. In a Threads post, Zuckerberg shared a photo, claiming it was “taken with the new camera” setting that’s being tested. In a follow-up post, Zuckerberg also states that Meta is “testing the ability to save drafts.”

Instagram head Adam Mosseri went on to describe the use of drafts as one of the “most requested features.” When active, users can save a draft by swiping it down on the post. Once the draft is saved, there will be an on-screen icon located on the app’s menu at the bottom. Currently, Meta is testing the ability to save a single draft. It’s unknown whether the ability to save more will arrive.

It’s being reported by Yahoo! Finance that Meta confirms these are initial tests for experimental features. It’s currently hard to say how widespread this testing phase is. For instance, after updating the app on iOS, neither feature is shown to be active. That being said, understanding these are in-development tests, Meta could ultimately change how these features are designed and implemented.

Recently, Threads has been testing several features. This includes the ability to bookmark posts. There’s also been a testing phase underway for trending topics. Additionally, expanding from its Instagram integration, Threads has been experimenting with cross-posting with Facebook.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

PlayStation VR2 Gets New Titles, PC Support Teased

Sony has announced a bunch of new games coming soon to PlayStation VR2, alongside an exciting development for PC gamers. The announcement, made by Gillen McAllister, Manager of Content Communications at Sony Interactive on Thursday, highlights the platform's ongoing commitment to expanding its game library, which already includes a mix of all-new experiences and compatible...
Austin Blake
49 mins ago

Reddit Files to Go Public, Will Let Top Users Buy IPO Shares

Reddit has officially filed on Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission to go public, aiming for a New York Stock Exchange listing under the ticker symbol RDDT. This move positions Reddit as the first significant tech initial public offering (IPO) of the year and marks the first social media platform to go public since...
John Quintet
14 hours ago

New on Disney+ Canada: March 2024

We’re close to March (and spring!) and that means another list of what’s new on Disney+ Canada. Highlights include the debut of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” on March 15, marking the streaming debut of her concert film, which has grossed over $260 million globally, making it the top-selling concert film of all-time. Also coming...
Austin Blake
18 hours ago