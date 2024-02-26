Public Mobile Launches iPhone 15 Referral Contest

Telus-owned Public Mobile has launched a new referral contest, offering up two Apple iPhone 15 smartphones for grabs.

On Friday, Public Mobile matched Freedom Mobile’s $34/50GB 5G Canada-US plan and more. It seems they want to sign up as many people as possible onto this plan and this new referral contest is one way to do just that, according to iPhone in Canada reader, Joe.

Public Mobile says each successful referral from February 8 to March 15, 2024, is an entry for a chance to win an iPhone 15, worth $1,129 CAD. The more referrals, the more chances of winning. Customers who make three referrals within the contest period will automatically get five bonuses entries, says Public Mobile. The contest will draw a winner in April.

For Legacy Public Mobile customers that convert to a points user within the contest period, their legacy referrals will be automatically be counted towards contest entries. This is one way for Public Mobile to switch old users on the previous referral program to the latest points program.

You can click here to sign up for Public Mobile and get a free $10 bill credit. With eSIM support, switching to the $34/50GB Canada-US plan has never been easier.