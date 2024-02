Well, well, well, what do we have here? Looks like Telus-owned Public Mobile is the first wireless company tied to the ‘Big 3’ to match Freedom Mobile’s $34/50GB Canada-US plan. Just when we thought it would never happen, the impossible has arrived.

Public Mobile is now offering a $34/50GB 5G Canada-US plan for new activations only. Another promotional plan is a $40/75GB 5G Canada-US plan as well, which is new. Also new is the $50/100GB 5G Canada-US plan as well. There is $0 activation fee and also $0 eSIM on these plans.

Here are all the plans from Public Mobile right now:

$34/50GB 5G Canada-US

$40/75GB 5G Canada-US

$50/100GB 5G Canada-US

$50/100GB 5G on 90-day subscription

$29/20GB 4G

$24/4GB 4G

As of writing, neither Fido, Koodo or Virgin Plus has matched this $34/50GB plan.

What are you going to do? Happy activating…