Samsung Galaxy Ring to Make its Official Public Debut at MWC

Following its first official tease during its Galaxy Unpacked keynote, Samsung is set to debut the Galaxy Ring at Mobile World Congress (MWC).

In a recent blog post, Samsung outlined its plans for MWC, which begins today. Falling in line with its 2024 focus on Galaxy AI, its presence at the event will be highlighting Galaxy AI across its products. This includes the likes of Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy Book4. However, Samsung also confirms that the Galaxy Ring will be “publicly displayed for the first time.”

Galaxy Ring was first announced at the tail end of its Galaxy Unpacked event in January. Since its unveiling, Samsung has been quiet on exactly what users to expect. However, it’s been widely believed that Galaxy Ring is being developed to compete with Oura and other wellness rings.

Even in the latest blog post, Samsung references the Galaxy Ring as “a new health form factor that simplifies everyday wellness, supporting smarter and healthier living via a more connected digital wellness platform.” It appears as though we’ll have to wait and hear more as MWC kicks off.

MWC is held in Barvelona at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via. Samsung will have a booth on the showroom floor where attendees can test out Galaxy AI across its many products. It’s confirmed that there’ll be hands-on opportunities at MWC so users can see how the latest array of devices can enhance productivity.

MWC runs from February 26th through to February 29th. Expect more news to come from the conventional throughout the week.