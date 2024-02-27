iPadOS 18 Might Not Support These iPad Models

According to a new rumour, Apple’s upcoming iPadOS 18 update could discontinue support for certain iPad models equipped with the A10X Fusion chip (via MacRumors).

The revelation comes from a recent post on X, originating from a reliable source known for divulging details about upcoming iOS and iPadOS updates.

This prospective change implies that iPadOS 18 might not function on the first-generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro or the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro models introduced in 2017.

Additionally, it’s highly likely that iPadOS 18 would cease support for iPads running on the regular A10 Fusion chip, including the sixth and seventh-generation variants.

While the initial post has now been removed, it is consistent with the account’s pattern of keeping a low profile while providing accurate information in the past.

If this rumor holds true, iPadOS 18 is anticipated to be compatible with the following iPad models:

iPad Pro: 2018 and later

iPad Air: 2019 and later

iPad mini: 2019 and later

iPad: 2020 and later

Apple’s annual developers conference WWDC, slated for June, is expected to unveil iPadOS 18, with the update scheduled for release to compatible devices in September.

Speculations regarding new features encompass generative AI enhancements for Siri and potential RCS support in the Messages app.