New on Prime Video in Canada: March 2024
Amazon’s Prime Video has announced its new slate of shows and movies coming to the streaming service in Canada for March 2024.
Highlights include the adrenaline-fueled Amazon Original film, Road House. Set to debut on March 21, Jake Gyllenhaal takes on the role of an ex-UFC fighter alongside Conor McGregor, in a remake of the 1989 cult classic, which is also available from March 1. The comedy movie Ricky Stanicky, with Zac Efron, John Cena, and Andrew Santino will debut on March 7. We also get all Robocop movies including the 2014 remake. Booya.
Check out what’s coming to Prime Video Canada in March 2024 and what’s also leaving, below:
March 1
- God is a Bullet
- Cabin in the Woods
- Jaque Mate (Amazon Original)
- Rainmaker
- Another Father’s Day
- Rush Hour
- Throw Momma from the Train
- Robocop (1987)
- Robocop (2014)
- Robocop 2
- Robocop 3
- Paths of Glory
- Some Like it Hot
- Death Wish 2
- Death Wish 4
- Death Wish V: The Face of Death
- A Shot in the Dark
- The Return of the Living Dead
- Valkyrie
- King Solomon’s Mines
- The Horse Soldiers
- Blow Out
- Death Wish 3
- Benny & Joon
- The Thomas Crown Affair
- Kalifornia
- Mad Max
- Walking Tall: The Payback
- Hot Pursuit
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future 2
- Back to the Future 3
- American Gangster
- Oblivion
- E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial
- Road House
March 2
- Priscilla
March 4
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
March 5
- Hello Kitty: Super Style! S10-S12 (Amazon Original)
March 6
- The Lote Tree
March 7
- Ricky Stanicky (Amazon Original)
March 8
- Anatomy of a Fall
- American Fiction
- Flaws
- Different Strokes (Exclusive Content)
March 9
- Transit
- ONE Fight Night 20
March 11
- The Prince of Egypt: The Musical
- Invincible S2 Part 2 (Amazon Original)
March 14
- Frida: A Self Portrait
March 15
- Beacon 23 (Exclusive Content)
- Where The Heck is My Period
- The Legend of Inikpi
March 16
- Trolls Band Together
March 21
- Road House (Amazon Original)
- Ellyas Pical (Exclusive Content)
- Operation Valentine
March 22
- Davey and Jonesie’s Locker (Exclusive Content)
- The Kujus Again
- Demon Within
- Mr. and Mrs. Chapter Two
March 26
- Tig Notaro: Hello Again (Amazon Original)
March 28
- American Rust: Broken Justice S2
- Ourika (Amazon Original)
- Hope on the Street (Exclusive Content)
- The Baxters S1 to S3 (Amazon Original)
March 29
- Marlowe
- The Boys in The Boat
- Casa De Novia
- Vanity
- The Bride Price
- Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month
- BMF S3 on STARZ – 3/1
- The Regine S1 on Crave – 3/3
- Big Brother Canada on STACKTV – 3/5
- Apples Never Fall S1 on STACKTV – 3/14
- Canada’s Got Talent S3 on Citytv+ – 3/19
- The Long Shadow S1 on AMC+ – 3/21
- Expend4bles on STARZ – 3/22
- Time S2 on BritBox – 3/27
- A Gentleman in Moscow S1 on Paramount+ – 3/29
Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video Canada in March 2024:
March 2
- Survive The Game
March 6
- Flee
March 9
- Spencer
March 10
- The Painter and The Thief
March 15
- Dog
March 28
- American Renegades
March 29
- The Green Knight
March 31
- Do The Right Thing
- Ghostbusters
- Superbad
- Dune
- The Apartment
- Baby Driver
- The Amityville Horror
Also, by renting the following movies from March 1 to May 29, Prime Video will donate 100% of proceeds to the Canadian Women’s Foundation: 9 to 5, A League of Their Own, Akeelah and the Bee, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Book Club, Charlie’s Angels (2000), Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Hidden Figures, Joy Ride, Little Women (2019), Miss Congeniality, She Said, The Woman King, Turning Red, Waiting to Exhale and Wild.