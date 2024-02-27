New on Prime Video in Canada: March 2024

Amazon’s Prime Video has announced its new slate of shows and movies coming to the streaming service in Canada for March 2024.

Highlights include the adrenaline-fueled Amazon Original film, Road House. Set to debut on March 21, Jake Gyllenhaal takes on the role of an ex-UFC fighter alongside Conor McGregor, in a remake of the 1989 cult classic, which is also available from March 1. The comedy movie Ricky Stanicky, with Zac Efron, John Cena, and Andrew Santino will debut on March 7. We also get all Robocop movies including the 2014 remake. Booya.

Check out what’s coming to Prime Video Canada in March 2024 and what’s also leaving, below:

March 1

God is a Bullet

Cabin in the Woods

Jaque Mate (Amazon Original)

Rainmaker

Another Father’s Day

Rush Hour

Throw Momma from the Train

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Paths of Glory

Some Like it Hot

Death Wish 2

Death Wish 4

Death Wish V: The Face of Death

A Shot in the Dark

The Return of the Living Dead

Valkyrie

King Solomon’s Mines

The Horse Soldiers

Blow Out

Death Wish 3

Benny & Joon

The Thomas Crown Affair

Kalifornia

Mad Max

Walking Tall: The Payback

Hot Pursuit

Back to the Future

Back to the Future 2

Back to the Future 3

American Gangster

Oblivion

E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial

Road House

March 2

Priscilla

March 4

Five Nights at Freddy’s

March 5

Hello Kitty: Super Style! S10-S12 (Amazon Original)

March 6

The Lote Tree

March 7

Ricky Stanicky (Amazon Original)

March 8

Anatomy of a Fall

American Fiction

Flaws

Different Strokes (Exclusive Content)

March 9

Transit

ONE Fight Night 20

March 11

The Prince of Egypt: The Musical

Invincible S2 Part 2 (Amazon Original)

March 14

Frida: A Self Portrait

March 15

Beacon 23 (Exclusive Content)

Where The Heck is My Period

The Legend of Inikpi

March 16

Trolls Band Together

March 21

Road House (Amazon Original)

Ellyas Pical (Exclusive Content)

Operation Valentine

March 22

Davey and Jonesie’s Locker (Exclusive Content)

The Kujus Again

Demon Within

Mr. and Mrs. Chapter Two

March 26

Tig Notaro: Hello Again (Amazon Original)

March 28

American Rust: Broken Justice S2

Ourika (Amazon Original)

Hope on the Street (Exclusive Content)

The Baxters S1 to S3 (Amazon Original)

March 29

Marlowe

The Boys in The Boat

Casa De Novia

Vanity

The Bride Price

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month

BMF S3 on STARZ – 3/1

The Regine S1 on Crave – 3/3

Big Brother Canada on STACKTV – 3/5

Apples Never Fall S1 on STACKTV – 3/14

Canada’s Got Talent S3 on Citytv+ – 3/19

The Long Shadow S1 on AMC+ – 3/21

Expend4bles on STARZ – 3/22

Time S2 on BritBox – 3/27

A Gentleman in Moscow S1 on Paramount+ – 3/29

Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video Canada in March 2024:

March 2

Survive The Game

March 6

Flee

March 9

Spencer

March 10

The Painter and The Thief

March 15

Dog

March 28

American Renegades

March 29

The Green Knight

March 31

Do The Right Thing

Ghostbusters

Superbad

Dune

The Apartment

Baby Driver

The Amityville Horror

Also, by renting the following movies from March 1 to May 29, Prime Video will donate 100% of proceeds to the Canadian Women’s Foundation: 9 to 5, A League of Their Own, Akeelah and the Bee, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Book Club, Charlie’s Angels (2000), Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Hidden Figures, Joy Ride, Little Women (2019), Miss Congeniality, She Said, The Woman King, Turning Red, Waiting to Exhale and Wild.

